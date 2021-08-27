The Metro East Humane Society (MEHS) has decided to host Camp MEHS, an at-home fundraiser, in place of their signature Woofstock fundraising event due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Camp MEHS will feature a take home “camp” kit for families, including crafts, food and drinks for both children and adults, as well as goodies for pets. The kits can be delivered within Edwardsville or picked up at the MEHS Edwardsville shelter from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021.
"We are disappointed to have to change our Woofstock event to Camp MEHS for the second year in a row, but the health and safety of our communities is top priority. MEHS receives no financial support from taxes or the government, the work we do is financially supported solely through the generosity and support of the community. We're so thankful for the continued support that allows MEHS to save more animals and provide resources to pets and their owners in the Metro East,” said Amanda Kernan, MEHS Development Manager.
The Camp MEHS kids are available for purchase online now. Kits are $50 for adults, $25 for kids, $10 for an animal and $15 per additional child and can be purchased at: https://www.mehs.org/events/camp-mehs-2.
To learn more about Metro East Humane Society and the programs and services offered, visit www.mehs.org.