This morning, the Madison County Transit (MCT) Board along with Madison County Administrator Dave Tanzyus, Madison County Board Member Stacey Pace, Troy Mayor Dave Nonn, and other local officials attended a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the MCT Silver Creek Trail extension in Troy.
The 4,300-foot extension running parallel to US 40 in Troy begins at Spring Valley Road and extends to Formosa Road. It’s the second of a multi-phase trail project which begins at the MCT Troy Park & Ride lot located at Main Street and US 40. The trail opening today also connects the MCT Silver Creek Trail to the City of Troy’s new shared use path network, providing access to Tri-Township Park and surrounding neighborhoods.
“A few years ago there were no trails and no shared use paths in Troy, but today they are everywhere, and that’s a result of former Mayor Allen Adomite’s commitment to improving bicycle and pedestrian access in Troy, and MCT’s willingness to extend our trail system throughout Madison County,” said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. “It’s our hope to eventually connect this trail to the MCT Goshen Trail, which is the spine of the entire MCT Trails network.”
This project was funded by an Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) State of Illinois Bicycle Path Grant program to help construct the extension from Spring Valley Road to Formosa Road. Oates Associates was the project designer, and Keller Construction was the contractor.
“Just weeks after opening the trail connection to Pleasant Ridge Park, MCT is cutting another ribbon on another trail extension,” said Morrison. “The completion of this trail project is not only a testament to the diligence of our hard-working staff but also the vision and foresight of our MCT Board of Trustees.”