(From left): MCT GIS Specialist David Cobb, Maryville Parks and Recreation Board members Jane Baker, Colleen Seiffert, Sharon Petty, and Bob Hunter; MCT Board Members Chris Guy and Allen Adomite; MCT Board Chairman Ron Jedda; Maryville Mayor Craig Short; MCT Board Member Andy Economy; MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison; Charlie Juneau of Juneau Associates; MCT Assistant Project Manager Jon Martin; and MCT Director of Engineering Mark Steyer.