Madison County Transit (MCT) Board members along with local officials cut a ribbon this morning, officially dedicating a 300-foot trail connector from the MCT Schoolhouse Trail to the 51-acre Pleasant Ridge Park, in Maryville. The new connector provides a long-awaited direct trail connection from the scenic Pleasant Ridge Park to the MCT Schoolhouse Trail and the 135-mile MCT Trails System. MCT received an Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Bicycle Path Grant to help fund the 10-foot-wide Portland cement shared use path. In addition to the construction of the trail, the project also included earth excavation, grading and shaping of shoulders, as well as a 72-foot long 14’x10’ precast concrete box culvert and turf reinforcement. Juneau Associates was the project designer and the contractor was Stutz Excavating Inc.
Following brief remarks from MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison and Maryville Village Mayor Craig Short, MCT Vice-Chairman and Madison County Board Member Chris Guy cut the ribbon, opening the trail for public use. Members of the Maryville Park & Recreation Board were also in attendance for the event. The new shared use path not only connects the MCT Trails to another destination, Pleasant Ridge Park, it also provides trailgoers with access to public restrooms, water, parking, shade pavilions, and even a playground.
“This trail connection is another example of public agencies working together for the common good,” said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. “I want to thank Mayor Short and the Village of Maryville for their cooperation, and I also want to acknowledge my predecessor Jerry Kane, our hard-working staff, and the MCT Board of Trustees for pursuing this project. I’m pleased that we could make this important trail connection a reality.”