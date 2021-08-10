Chief Judge William A. Mudge entered an Administrative Order, effective August 9, 2021, which requires all individuals to wear masks in all public indoor spaces in Madison County Courthouses, regardless of vaccination status. “Madison County is currently in substantial or high risk of COVID transmission. We follow the advice of our health department to ensure we are protecting the health and safety of everyone in our courthouses. The recent spike of positive cases in Madison County necessitated a change which requires everyone to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. We continue to monitor the situation and will make changes as needed to keep everyone as safe as we can” said Mudge.
Most Popular
Articles
- Invasive 'jumping worm' species spreading in Illinois
- Couple charged in narcotics investigation
- Patron buys winning $8.9 million lottery ticket in Cottage Hills
- Governor announces mask mandate for schools
- South Roxana Police announce more drug arrests
- Thirteen charged in Alton drug sweep
- Toddler dead in Calhoun County drowning
- Cassie Cameron
- Brooklyn officer dies after being struck by fleeing vehicle
- Few breakthrough COVID-19 cases in Madison County