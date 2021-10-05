In an effort to engage the public, gather feedback and answer questions, Madison County Transit (MCT) will host a series of virtual and in-person meetings addressing potential changes to service. Routes affected include the #6 Roxana-Pontoon Beach, #8 Central Shuttle, #9 Washington Shuttle, #10 State and Elm Shuttle, #18 Collinsville Regional, #19 Collinsville-Edwardsville and #22 University Shuttle.
Meetings will take place at the following times and locations:
Saturday, October 16, 2021
MCT Alton Station
10:00am-11:00am
Monday, October 18, 2021
Virtual Meeting
10:00am - 11:00am
Online Meeting Room: visit www.mct.org for a link.
Call In (audio only): 618-437-6446
Conference ID: 906 653 62#
MCT Alton Station
3:00pm - 4:00pm
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
MCT Wood River Station
10:00am - 11:00am
6:00pm - 7:00pm
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
MCT Collinsville Station
10:00am - 11:00am
MCT Edwardsville Station
5:00pm – 6:00pm
Comments at the public meeting will be summarized and presented to the MCT Board of Trustees for consideration. Individuals who cannot attend the public meetings but would like to comment can e-mail info@mct.org or send a letter to: Madison County Transit c/o January 2022 Service Change; 1 Transit Way, Pontoon Beach, IL 62040. Alternative formats available upon request. All comments must be received by Friday, October 22, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.
To learn more about the proposed adjustments, visit mct.org.