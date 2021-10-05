MCT_1_dollar_token.jpeg

In an effort to engage the public, gather feedback and answer questions, Madison County Transit (MCT) will host a series of virtual and in-person meetings addressing potential changes to service. Routes affected include the #6 Roxana-Pontoon Beach, #8 Central Shuttle, #9 Washington Shuttle, #10 State and Elm Shuttle, #18 Collinsville Regional, #19 Collinsville-Edwardsville and #22 University Shuttle.

 

Meetings will take place at the following times and locations:

 

 

Saturday, October 16, 2021

MCT Alton Station

10:00am-11:00am

 

Monday, October 18, 2021

Virtual Meeting

10:00am - 11:00am

Online Meeting Room: visit www.mct.org for a link. 

Call In (audio only): 618-437-6446 

Conference ID: 906 653 62#  

 

MCT Alton Station

3:00pm - 4:00pm

 

Tuesday, October 19, 2021

MCT Wood River Station

10:00am - 11:00am

6:00pm - 7:00pm

 

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

MCT Collinsville Station

10:00am - 11:00am

 

MCT Edwardsville Station

5:00pm – 6:00pm

Comments at the public meeting will be summarized and presented to the MCT Board of Trustees for consideration. Individuals who cannot attend the public meetings but would like to comment can e-mail info@mct.org or send a letter to: Madison County Transit c/o January 2022 Service Change; 1 Transit Way, Pontoon Beach, IL 62040. Alternative formats available upon request. All comments must be received by Friday, October 22, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. 

To learn more about the proposed adjustments, visit mct.org

 

