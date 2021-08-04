In an effort to enhance bus service and access to employment, Madison County Transit (MCT) will be making minor adjustments to select bus routes at the upcoming regularly scheduled August 15, 2021 Service Change.
“MCT is the primary means of transportation for many individuals and families in our county,” said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. “These adjustments will enhance the routes for commuters to popular job sites and make the service more convenient for our passengers.”
MCT reminds passengers that masks are required while on MCT buses. A summary of the service changes, by route, is listed below. For detailed schedule information visit www.mct.org, call 618-797-INFO (4636) or e-mail info@mct.org.
ROUTE CHANGES:
#5 Tri-City Regional: Re-route all trips in Brooklyn to travel on IL-3 until Washington. The #5 will then make a one-block loop in Brooklyn utilizing 3rd Street, Canal, and then back to IL-3.
#20X Gateway Commerce Center Express: Morning service remains the same. Trips currently operating in late morning, early afternoon, and late evening are being replaced with service during afternoon peak hours, when there is greater demand.
#24X Alton-Gateway Commerce Center Express: Extend all trips of the #24X to Lakeview Commerce Center on New Poag Road from IL-111.