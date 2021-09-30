Throughout the month of October, Madison County Transit (MCT) will continue to provide free rides to Granite City Community Unit School District students in response to the ongoing school bus driver shortage that the district is facing. At its regularly scheduled Board Meeting on Thursday, September 30, the MCT Board of Trustees unanimously approved the extension of the free rides to GCSD9 students in grades 5 – 12. Granite City students currently account for an average of 68 boardings each day on MCT buses, indicating that the program is making a difference and providing a viable option for helping students get to class.
“The MCT Board understands the challenges that the Granite City School District is facing in recruiting and retaining school bus drivers and other vital personnel,” said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. “We’re pleased to extend this free ride benefit through October on our existing MCT Fixed Routes in an effort to provide another transportation option for Granite City students.”
Students boarding an MCT bus will need to show the driver one of the following: a GCSD9 student ID, a school schedule from the skyward app, or a GCSD9 assigned Chromebook with label.
MCT routes serving Coolidge Junior High, Grigsby Intermediate School, and Granite City High School include:
#2 Granite City Shuttle
#4 Madison-Edwardsville
#20 Granite City-Pontoon Beach Shuttle
Visit mct.org for more information or call 618-797-4600. For tips on riding MCT and information on bus routes serving Granite City schools, click here.