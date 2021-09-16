Madison County to start holding free, household hazardous waste (HHW) drop-offs twice a month starting in November.
The County Board approved a resolution Wednesday night allowing the county to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to establish a permanent HHW collection facility in Wood River.
“I think this is an incredible thing for the public,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “They will have a permanent place to get rid of all their harmful waste.”
Building and Zoning Director Chris Doucleff said that in the past his department hosted two free hazardous waste collections per year for county residents.
“The new permanent site will increase the opportunity for residents to drop off their hazardous waste from two collections a year, to two collections a month — totaling 24 collections a year,” Doucleff said.
The site, which will be located at 249 N. Old St. Road, Wood River will be by appointment only between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the first Saturday and third Friday of each month.
“The facility is unique in the fact that it will be one of the few hazardous waste collection sites in Illinois, and the only one south of Chicago,” Doucleff said.
Prenzler said the county is able to fund the program through its landfill “tipping fees,” while the state of Illinois will pay for the waste disposal.
“It’s a win-win for county residents,” he said.
Officials said the collection site would ensure proper and environmentally safe disposal of items such as lead-based paint, cleaners, pesticides, and lawn care products among other hazardous waste starting Saturday, November 6, 2021.
A registration page for appointments will be online in the coming weeks at https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/planning_and_development/index.php.