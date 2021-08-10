Madison County Regional Superintendent Robert Werden presented Lori Belkamp, superintendent of the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, with bird and bat houses handcrafted by Madison County students who attended the Regional Office of Education’s Summer Construction Camp.
During the camp, students visited construction and trade sites. Skilled tradesmen and women provided students with on-site learning and hands-on training. Students worked with the Madison County CTE System, Carpenter’s Union, Operators Union, and S.M. Wilson Construction Co. The bird and bat houses will provide habitat for wildlife around the Illinois Department of Natural Resources-managed park.
Werden is continuing his Make Cahokia Mounds a National Park campaign. Werden said he believes the land and its rich history needs national recognition and proper preservation.