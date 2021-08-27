Madison County is taking applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) starting Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Madison County Community Development obtained funding through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to assist low-income residents with rising cost of home energy bills. The program starts Sept. 1 and runs through May 31, 2022 or until funds are depleted, whichever comes first and there will be no priority groups under the new program year.
Households in need of energy assistance, especially those with disconnection notices, high past due balances and the general population affected by wage fluctuations due to COVID-19 are encouraged to apply. In addition, propane customers are strongly encouraged to apply.
This year Madison County Energy Assistance will be offering three programs:
The first program is the traditional LIHEAP assistance, which is a one-time payment towards the customer’s energy bill. The amount is determined by the household income, number of household members, and the type of fuel used for heating.
The second program is the Percentage of Income Payment Program (PIPP). The PIPP program is offered to Ameren customers only. This program pays a monthly benefit toward the customer’s bill and the customer pays the remaining amount of their bill. The payment is determined by the household income and the type of fuels used for heating. PIPP also has an arrearage reduction program for customers with large back bills. If the customer pays their portion of the monthly bill in full and by the due date, 1/12 of their arrearage, up to $1,000 per year, will be forgiven by the utility. The PIPP program is from Sept. 1 through March 31, 2022 or until funds run out; whichever comes first.
The third program Madison County Energy Assistance will offer is the Low-Income Home Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). The LIHWAP program is offered to LIHEAP applicants that are in need of assistance with their water and/or sewer services. We can help Madison County residents that are: disconnected with their water services, in threat of disconnection, or have a $250 or more arrearage on that utility. The eligibility for the LIHWAP program is the same as the LIHEAP program.
The Madison County Community Development Energy Assistance Office administers LIHEAP, PIPP, and LIHWAP to help residents with the application process. Persons wishing to apply should contact the nearest Outreach Site in their area for an appointment.
Outreach Site
Phone Number
Veterans Assistant Commission
(618) 296-4554
Granite City Housing Authority
(618) 876-4232
Madison County Urban League (Alton)
(618) 463-1906
Madison County Urban League (Madison)
(618) 877-8860
Chouteau Township
(618) 931-0360
Collinsville Township
(618) 344-1290
Edwardsville Township
(618) 656-0292
Ft. Russell Township
(618) 377-5660
Jarvis Township
(618) 667-2560
Highland Area Christian Ministry
(618) 654-9295
Olive Township
(618) 637-2630
Senior Services Plus (seniors 60+)
(618) 465-3298
Venice Township
(618) 452-1121
Glen Ed Pantry
(618) 656-7506
Clients must bring all required documentation when applying for assistance including:
• Proof of gross income from all household members for the 30-day income period beginning with the date of the application.
• A copy of their current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days (if they pay for their energy directly).
• Proof of Social Security numbers for all household members.
• Proof that their household received Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); Aid to the Aged, Blind, or Disabled (AABD); or other benefits, such as Medical Eligibility or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), if receiving assistance from the Illinois Department of Human Services.
The 30-day income guidelines increased for LIHEAP and are now based on 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level and the number of persons living in the household. Income guidelines for this program are as follows:
Size of Household
Gross Income for 30 Days Prior to Application Date
1
$2,147
2
$2,903
3
$3,660
4
$4.417
5
$5,173
6
$5,930
7
$6,590
8
$6,737
9
$6,883
To obtain additional information regarding the LIHEAP program contact Madison County Community Development Energy Assistance at (618) 296-6485.