Madison County Regional Superintendent Robert Werden has announced the winners of the Cahokia Mounds National Park Poster Contest. The Regional Office of Education asked students to submit both a letter of support and a creative original poster supporting bill HR-2642, with the theme Help Make Cahokia Mounds a National Park.
Werden called upon all Madison County school administrators and teachers to strongly encourage the promotion of the legislative campaign. Werden is hopeful that with the help of our students, Congress will pass this important piece of legislation.
The winners include:
First place: Lily Relleke, 11th grade from Granite City
Second place: Luke Schaible, sixth grade from Highland
Third place: Landon Hancock, fourth grade from Alton
Werden thanked the students who sent in artwork and letters, and the administrators and teachers who encouraged students to participate.