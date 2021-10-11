Last month, Madison County government announced that the lease agreement between the county and the Madison County Historical Society (MCHS) to operate the Madison County Historical Museum and Archival Library will be terminated Nov. 30. Since then, the MCHS Board and museum/library staff have received numerous inquiries about the future of the facility and collections.
The MCHS Board assures the public that library/museum operations will continue, with volunteers and a small paid staff. The county has funded operations through a lease agreement for many years, but the building complex and artifacts have always been the property of the Madison County Historical Society.
Staff and volunteers at the Archival Library will continue to assist researchers and process donations of Madison County artifacts, documents, and photographs. When the lease expires on November 30, the library will remain open with the same hours of Wednesday-Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 4 p.m. The museum building remains closed for renovations, but work continues to create a new museum space that will tell the story of Madison County.
MCHS encourages all residents of Madison County to consider membership in the organization to help continue its mission of preserving the artifacts, documents, and photographs that tell the story of Madison County. MCHS shares Madison County history through educational programming, award-winning publications, and a website, https://madcohistory.org/, where armchair historians and students can explore Madison County history. The Madison County Archival Library is located at 801 N. Main Street in Edwardsville, next to the museum building at 715 N. Main Street. The Society can be reached via email at info@madcohistory.org or by calling 618-656-1294. Inquiries for the library can be made by calling 618-656-7569.