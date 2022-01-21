WOOD RIVER — Madison County Health Department would like the public to know January is National Radon Action Month and is emphasizing the importance of getting your home tested.
“In the United States, about 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year are caused by radon exposure,” Health Department Director Toni Corona said.
Radon is a colorless, odorless, tasteless, and invisible gas that occurs naturally in the soil. Radon is produced by the natural breakdown of uranium and radium in rock formations and it enters a home by moving up from the soil and through cracks and holes in the foundation.
“With the presence of radon in this geographic area, we encourage residents to test for radon in their homes,” Madison County Health Department Health Protection Division Director Erin Boester said.
Boester said things such as sump pits, foundation cracks, gaps in suspended floors, construction joints and exposed soil in crawl spaces are areas where radon may find a route into a home. She said although a much smaller risk, radon can also enter a home through water that is obtained from the ground, such as from water wells.
“Once inside a home, radon gas can build up and create a hazard,” she said. “The only way for homeowners to know if radon is present is to test for it.”
Testing is easy, inexpensive and convenient. To purchase a test kit, visit:
https://www2.illinois.gov/iema/NRS/Radon/Pages/MeasurementLabsPriceList.aspx.
Radon is measured in picocuries per liter of air (pCi/L), a measurement of radioactivity. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the average indoor radon level in the U.S. is about 1.3 pCi/L. Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) reports that the average indoor radon level in Illinois is about 4.9 pCi/L. The U.S. Surgeon General and EPA recommend mitigating homes with radon levels at or above 4pCi/L. EPA also recommends fixing homes with radon levels between 2pCi/L-4pCi/L. Radon is a preventable health threat that can be reduced by testing your home.
Should radon test results show a high level of radon in a home, MCHD can provide residents with a list of licensed radon measurement professionals and licensed radon mitigation professionals for follow-up.
Visit Madison County Health Department’s website at http://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/radon.phpor IEMA at https://www2.illinois.gov/iema/NRS/Radon/Pages/default.aspxat for more information about radon. Visit https://www.epa.gov/radonfor more information about National Radon Action Month.