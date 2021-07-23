The Third Judicial Circuit is pleased to announce they are recipients of a grant from the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Access to Justice. The grant will allow the continued funding of two part-time positions dedicated to assisting at the Order of Protection and Stalking and Civil No Contact dockets.
Self-Represented Litigants Coordinator, Angela Wille, will manage the grant with the Presiding Judge of the Family Division, Circuit Judge Amy Sholar.
Sholar stated, “The Order of Protection Assistants' role is critical to the efficient functioning of the docket and the timely response to the litigants. With the number of self-represented litigants continuing to rise, having assistants in the court allow the staff in the Law Library and Self-Help Center to maintain their role helping self-represented litigants.”
“Our Family Judges, Law Library, and Legal Self-Help Center staff have been working tirelessly since our reopening to fill the additional needs of the Court created by the pandemic. This grant will allow us to continue providing assistance and services to victims of domestic violence which remains a top priority” said Chief Judge Mudge.
The Circuit was previously awarded a grant in 2019 to create and facilitate a pilot family law mediation program for divorce and family cases involving two self-represented litigants, and again in 2020 to create a domestic violence services outreach program and the initial funding for the two part-time assistant positions.