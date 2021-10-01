Madison County Child Advocacy Center (CAC) board members will be transforming the lives of children in October.
Five CAC board members will be part of an inaugural “Transforming Hope Initiative,” a fundraising and awareness campaign throughout the month.
“Each candidate is an example of hope for children in our community,” CAC Executive Director, Carrie Cohan said. “We look forward to raising awareness of the Center and funds to assist in transforming the lives of children in our community through the Transforming Hope Leaderboard.”
Cohan said the board members leading the initiative are: Ben Akers, treasurer, CAC advisory and friends boards; Amy Gabriel, vice president, CAC advisory and friends boards; Elysa robin, CAC friends board member; Crystal Uhe, CAC advisory board secretary and friends board member; and Travis Widman, CAC friends board president.
The campaign is taking place during the National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 15 children are exposed to intimate partner violence and one in three children who witnessed domestic violence were also child abuse victims.
The CAC is available to help when child abuse is reported. The CAC provides services such as forensic interviews, case management services, trauma focused therapy services and prevention education.