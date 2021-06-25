Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.