In recognition of its continued service to youths, Lewis and Clark Community College Building Futures YouthBuild has been awarded $99,400 in AmeriCorps funding and $60,059 from a national YouthBuild USA grant, helping young people build the skillsets and mindsets that lead to professional and personal success.
L&C Building Futures YouthBuild partners with young adults age 16-24 who are neither in school nor employed to reclaim their education, gain job skills and become leaders in the community.
Building Futures is a construction-plus program that offers education, leadership and workforce training in construction, information technology, transportation, distribution and logistics. As an Americorps-funded site, members perform 450 hours of service each year.
This grant is one of 65 AmeriCorps awards provided by YouthBuild USA — the nonprofit support center for YouthBuild programs across the country — to various YouthBuild programs in the United States. The funding is made possible by AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and community volunteerism, and will support 33 YouthBuild AmeriCorps members annually in L&C Building Futures YouthBuild.
These young people will build affordable housing and provide community healthcare, conservation efforts, recycling and sustainability, computer infrastructure and child development services for individuals and families in the region.
“I like to work and it is a great life experience; I have learned a bunch of different skills,” student Alec Schultze, 22, said. “I have really enjoyed learning how to build using concrete and drywall. It is really rewarding to help remodel a home for a low-income family in my community.”
Through the grants, more than 1 million direct service hours will be completed by the members, and at least 350 units of affordable housing will be made available for low-income individuals and families.
“Since 2013, we have been afforded the opportunity to not only impact our service members through education awards that allow them to continue their educational goals, but we have also impacted our community through numerous service projects that will benefit generations to come,” said Sabrina Davis, director of Pathway Resource Development. “I am very proud of how hard our members and our staff work to be a place where systemic change can take place for families.”
“AmeriCorps is dedicated to creating a more united and equitable future for all Americans,” said Sonali Nijhawan, director of AmeriCorps State and National. “I’m proud to announce new funding that will elevate this work by supporting more AmeriCorps members for YouthBuild USA. I appreciate all of our AmeriCorps members — past, present, and future — for their dedication. As an AmeriCorps alumna myself, I know tomorrow looks a little brighter because they pledged to 'get things done for America.'”
In addition, $4.7 million in Segal AmeriCorps Education Awards are provided for the AmeriCorps members funded by these grants. After completing a full term of service, AmeriCorps members receive awards they can use to pay for post-secondary education and future job training activities.
“AmeriCorps’ partnership with YouthBuild USA has enabled tens of thousands of opportunity youth across the country to build the next greatest version of themselves,” said John Valverde, president and CEO of YouthBuild USA. “As we make our way out of the pandemic, these young people will be leading the way, rebuilding our communities and reclaiming our stake in each other. With access to an education and a support system of people who believe in them, there is nothing they cannot accomplish. All of us at YouthBuild USA are very grateful for our longstanding partnership with AmeriCorps, which has resulted in decades of service and the building of many bright futures.”
In YouthBuild programs across the country, opportunity youth pursue their education, prepare for future careers and grow into community leaders, building brighter futures for themselves and their neighborhoods. Responding to the urgent need for knowledge, training and opportunity, YouthBuild primarily serves young people who lack a high school diploma and financial resources.