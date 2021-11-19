lewis and clark community college.png

Lewis and Clark Community College students can now attend classes online or in-person — or a little bit of both — with nearly 40 Blendflex sections being offered this spring.

Blendflex courses offer the flexibility of face-to-face and virtual synchronous learning options within the same course, so a student can choose to attend in person one week and learn from home in their pajamas the next.

“We believe Blendflex classes will be very appealing to students, allow them a great deal of flexibility, and improve overall success,” said Dean of Liberal Arts, Business and Information Technology Michael Sundblad. “Accessibility and success are top priorities for the college. The introduction of this mode is a step in that direction.”

The following courses are available as Blendflex options in Spring 2022:

  • ART-130        Intro to Visual Arts  
  • ART-140        The Art of Film         
  • ART-141        History of Art I        
  • ART-153        Non-Western Art      
  • CHDV-136     Exceptional Child     
  • HIST-161       Women’s Movement in America      
  • MATH-031     College Algebra Support                  
  • MATH-038     General Education Math Support                                       
  • MATH-116     Intermediate Algebra                       
  • MATH-125     Technical Math I                  
  • MATH-129     Business Mathematics                      
  • MATH-131     College Algebra
  • MATH-132     Trigonometry
  • MATH-134     Pre-Calculus  
  • MATH-138     General Education Mathematics                 
  • MATH-145     General Education Statistics
  • MATH-165     Calculus for Business & Social Sciences                  
  • MATH-172     Calculus/Analytic Geometry II                   
  • MATH-235     Statistics                    
  • MATH-271     Calculus/Analytic Geometry III      
  • MCOM-134     News Writing
  • PSYC-131       General Psychology  
  • REAL-135      Real Estate Brokerage         
  • REAL-136      Real Estate Transactions
  • REAL-137      Transaction Applications     
  • SPCH-131       Public Speaking        

Spring courses begin Jan. 18, 2022, and registration is underway. 

Those interested should apply at www.lc.edu/admissions, call/text (618) 468-2222 or email enroll@lc.edu to get started. Current students should contact make an appointment with their advisor at www.lc.edu/advising.

The college first debuted Blendflex in Spring 2021.

L&C President Ken Trzaska had positive experiences with Blendflex courses at his former institution, Seward County Community College in Liberal, Kansas, and was instrumental in adapting the model at Lewis and Clark.

“This mode provides equity and accessibility for students dealing with technology, transportation, childcare, employment and other issues based on immediate needs,” Trzaska said.

