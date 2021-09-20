lewis and clark community college.png

Lewis and Clark Community College requires all campus visitors follow CDC and IDPH masking and social distancing requirements. For current information regarding campus operations during the pandemic, please visit lc.edu/coronavirus.com.

9/26 – Piano Recital, featuring the students of Barbara McHugh: 3 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Chapel, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

9/30 – Minority Info Fair: 2-4 p.m., The Commons, McPike Math and Science Complex, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6400.

10/2 – Native Bulb and Seed Swap: 9 a.m., National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, One Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2900.

10/6 – Field Station Tour, Wildflowers Walk: 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., National Great Rivers Researching and Education Center, One Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2900.

10/7 – Brown Bag Event, Reunion, featuring Bud Shultz and Friends: noon, Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

10/20 – Field Station Tour, Trees Walk: 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, One Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2900.

10/23 – Adventures on the Water, featuring the Alton Symphony Orchestra: 7 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

10/27 – Field Station Tour, Bat Talk: 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, One Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2900.

10/27 – Brown Bag Event, Leaves of Brass, featuring the Bi-State Brass Quintet: noon, Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731. 

Tags