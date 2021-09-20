Lewis and Clark Community College requires all campus visitors follow CDC and IDPH masking and social distancing requirements. For current information regarding campus operations during the pandemic, please visit lc.edu/coronavirus.com.
9/26 – Piano Recital, featuring the students of Barbara McHugh: 3 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Chapel, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.
9/30 – Minority Info Fair: 2-4 p.m., The Commons, McPike Math and Science Complex, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6400.
10/2 – Native Bulb and Seed Swap: 9 a.m., National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, One Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2900.
10/6 – Field Station Tour, Wildflowers Walk: 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., National Great Rivers Researching and Education Center, One Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2900.
10/7 – Brown Bag Event, Reunion, featuring Bud Shultz and Friends: noon, Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.
10/20 – Field Station Tour, Trees Walk: 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, One Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2900.
10/23 – Adventures on the Water, featuring the Alton Symphony Orchestra: 7 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.
10/27 – Field Station Tour, Bat Talk: 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, One Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2900.
10/27 – Brown Bag Event, Leaves of Brass, featuring the Bi-State Brass Quintet: noon, Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.