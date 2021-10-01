lewis and clark community college.png

Lewis and Clark Community College requires all campus visitors follow CDC and IDPH masking and social distancing requirements. For current information regarding campus operations during the pandemic, please visit lc.edu/coronavirus.com.

10/2 – Native Bulb and Seed Swap: 9 a.m., National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, One Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2900.

10/6 – Field Station Tour, Wildflowers Walk: 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, One Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2785.

10/6 – Trailblazers Men’s Soccer vs. Lincoln Trail: 4 p.m., Tim Rooney Stadium, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.

10/7 – Brown Bag Event, Reunion, featuring Bud Shultz and Friends: noon, Ringhausen Music Building Atrium, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

10/7 – Trailblazers Volleyball vs. East Central: 6 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.

10/9 – Trailblazers Men’s Soccer vs. East Central: 3 p.m., Tim Rooney Stadium, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.

10/11 – Trailblazers Volleyball vs. Illinois Central: 6 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.

10/13 – Trailblazers Women’s Soccer vs. St. Louis: 4 p.m., Tim Rooney Stadium, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.

10/16 – Trailblazers Women’s and Men’s Soccer vs. Parkland: Women’s game at noon, men’s game follows at 2 p.m., Tim Rooney Stadium, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.

10/19 – NGRREC Neighbor Nights, Grassland Birds and Land Management Practices: 5:45 p.m., National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, One Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2900.

10/20 – Field Station Tour, Trees Walk: 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, One Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2785.

10/22 – Trailblazers Volleyball vs. Frontier: 6 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.

10/23 – Adventures on the Water, featuring the Alton Symphony Orchestra: 7 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

10/27 – Field Station Tour, Bat Talk: 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, One Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2785.

10/27 – Brown Bag Event, Leaves of Brass, featuring the Bi-State Brass Quintet: noon, Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731. 

10/28 – Filmmaker Talk: The Pruitt-Igoe Myth: 5 p.m. film screening, followed by talk with filmmaker Chad Freidrichs, Ringhausen Music Building Atrium, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. RSVP at https://bit.ly/ThePruitt-IgoeMyth.

