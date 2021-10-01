Lewis and Clark Community College requires all campus visitors follow CDC and IDPH masking and social distancing requirements. For current information regarding campus operations during the pandemic, please visit lc.edu/coronavirus.com.
10/2 – Native Bulb and Seed Swap: 9 a.m., National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, One Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2900.
10/6 – Field Station Tour, Wildflowers Walk: 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, One Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2785.
10/6 – Trailblazers Men’s Soccer vs. Lincoln Trail: 4 p.m., Tim Rooney Stadium, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.
10/7 – Brown Bag Event, Reunion, featuring Bud Shultz and Friends: noon, Ringhausen Music Building Atrium, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.
10/7 – Trailblazers Volleyball vs. East Central: 6 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.
10/9 – Trailblazers Men’s Soccer vs. East Central: 3 p.m., Tim Rooney Stadium, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.
10/11 – Trailblazers Volleyball vs. Illinois Central: 6 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.
10/13 – Trailblazers Women’s Soccer vs. St. Louis: 4 p.m., Tim Rooney Stadium, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.
10/16 – Trailblazers Women’s and Men’s Soccer vs. Parkland: Women’s game at noon, men’s game follows at 2 p.m., Tim Rooney Stadium, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.
10/19 – NGRREC Neighbor Nights, Grassland Birds and Land Management Practices: 5:45 p.m., National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, One Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2900.
10/20 – Field Station Tour, Trees Walk: 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, One Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2785.
10/22 – Trailblazers Volleyball vs. Frontier: 6 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.
10/23 – Adventures on the Water, featuring the Alton Symphony Orchestra: 7 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.
10/27 – Field Station Tour, Bat Talk: 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, One Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2785.
10/27 – Brown Bag Event, Leaves of Brass, featuring the Bi-State Brass Quintet: noon, Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.
10/28 – Filmmaker Talk: The Pruitt-Igoe Myth: 5 p.m. film screening, followed by talk with filmmaker Chad Freidrichs, Ringhausen Music Building Atrium, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. RSVP at https://bit.ly/ThePruitt-IgoeMyth.