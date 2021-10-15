lewis and clark community college.png

Lewis and Clark Community College requires all campus visitors follow CDC and IDPH masking and social distancing requirements. For current information regarding campus operations during the pandemic, please visit lc.edu/coronavirus.com.

10/16 – Trailblazers Women’s and Men’s Soccer vs. Parkland: Women’s game at noon, men’s game follows at 2 p.m., Tim Rooney Stadium, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.

10/16 – Tommy Karlas Debut Album Release Party: 6 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. Ticket info at www.tommykarlasmusic.com.

10/18 – College Visit Days with Dr. T: 5-6 p.m., Jersey Community High School, 801 N. State St., Jerseyville. (618) 468-2222.

10/19 – College Visit Days with Dr. T: 5-6 p.m., Alton High School, 4200 Humbert Rd., Alton. (618) 468-2222.

10/19 – NGRREC Neighbor Nights, Grassland Birds and Land Management Practices: 5:45 p.m., National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, One Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2900. Virtual option registration at https://conta.cc/3m5Zalg.

10/20 – Field Station Tour, Trees Walk: 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, One Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2785.

10/20 – Trailblazers Women’s Soccer vs. Lincoln Land: 4 p.m., Tim Rooney Stadium, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.

10/21 – RiverWatch Winter Chloride Monitoring Training: 7 p.m., virtual event, register at https://conta.cc/2YUTrah. (618) 468-2784.

10/22 – Nursing Career Day: 8 a.m.-noon, The Commons, McPike Math and Science Complex, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4402.

10/22 – Trailblazers Volleyball vs. Frontier: 6 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.

10/23 – Adventures on the Water, featuring the Alton Symphony Orchestra: 7 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

10/26 – Global Diversity Awareness Panel: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., virtual event, Zoom ID 919 6085 7685. (618) 468-4149.

10/26 – College Visit Days with Dr. T: 5-6 p.m., East Alton-Wood River High School, 777 N. Wood River Ave., Wood River. (618) 468-2222.

10/27 – Field Station Tour, Bat Talk: 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, One Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2785.

10/27 – Brown Bag Event, Leaves of Brass, featuring the Bi-State Brass Quintet: noon, Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731. 

10/27 – RiverWatch Fall Speaker Series, Asian Clams and Distribution: 7 p.m., virtual event, register at https://conta.cc/3p1oFaG. (618) 468-2784.

10/28 – College Visit Days with Dr. T: 5-6 p.m., Civic Memorial High School, 200 School St., Bethalto. (618) 468-2222.

10/28 – Filmmaker Talk: The Pruitt-Igoe Myth: 5 p.m. film screening, followed by talk with filmmaker Chad Freidrichs, Ringhausen Music Building Atrium, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. RSVP at https://bit.ly/ThePruitt-IgoeMyth.

10/29 – NJCAA D1 Region 24 Men’s Soccer Championship: TBA, Tim Rooney Stadium, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.

10/29 – Art Faculty Exhibition 2021: Opening reception, 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29. Exhibit on display from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, through Nov. 24, Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4665.

