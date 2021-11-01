Lewis and Clark Community College requires all campus visitors follow CDC and IDPH masking and social distancing requirements. For current information regarding campus operations during the pandemic, please visit lc.edu/coronavirus.com.
Recurring event:
Art Faculty Exhibition 2021: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, through Nov. 24, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4665.
11/2 – Trailblazers Women’s Basketball vs. Jefferson College: 5 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.
11/2 – RiverWatch Winter Chloride Monitoring Training: 7 p.m., virtual event, register at https://conta.cc/3Fr5qgg. (618) 468-2784.
11/3 – Brown Bag Event, Leaves of Brass, Bi-State Brass Quintet: noon, Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (619) 468- 4731.
11/4 – Native American Heritage Presentation: 11 a.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6400.
11/4 – RiverWatch Fall Speaker Series, Life on the Mississippi (Before 1492): 7 p.m., virtual event, register at https://conta.cc/3ngNugo. (618) 468-2784.
11/9 – Trailblazers Women’s Basketball vs. Illinois College JV: 5:30 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.
11/9 – L&C Board of Trustees Regular Meeting: 6 p.m., Ahlemeyer Atrium, Trimpe (TR 141), Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. Virtual option via Zoom, ID 936 5686 3561, Passcode 489747, or by phone at (312) 626-6799. For more information, call (618) 468-2001 or visit www.lc.edu/BOT/.
11/13 – Violin Recital, Featuring the Students of Sister Marie-Therese Swiezynski: 10 a.m., Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.
11/13 – Trailblazers Women’s Basketball vs. Marshalltown: 1 p.m., George C. Terry Riverbend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468- 6200.
11/15 – Fall Choral Concert, Classical Rock, Featuring the Concert Choir: 7 p.m., Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.
11/16 – College Visit Days with Dr. T: 5-6 p.m., Edwardsville High School, 6161 Center Grove Rd., Edwardsville. (618) 468-2222.
11/16 – NGRREC Neighbor Nights, Recycling and Compost: 6:30 p.m., National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, One Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2900.
11/17 – Veterans Club Red Cross Blood Drive: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., The Commons, McPike Math and Science Complex, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-5500.
11/17 – Brown Bag Event, Hidden Treasures, Piano Quartets of Unsung Composers: noon, Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.
11/20 – Alton Symphony Orchestra, Young Artist Awards: 1:30 p.m., Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.