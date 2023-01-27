1/31-4/15 – Alton Area Tax Project: 5-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Saturdays, lower level, Templin Nursing Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. Appointments required. Visit www.AltonAreaTaxProject.com/appointment or call (314) 292-9579.
2/1 – Trailblazers Men’s Basketball vs. Lake Land: 7 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6290.
2/6 – KLOU/iHeart Radio Blood Drive: 8 a.m., LeClaire Room, N.O. Nelson Campus, 600 Troy Rd., Edwardsville. (618) 468-5500,
2/7 – Black History Month Event, George Brock Jr. Band: 11:30 a.m., The Commons, McPike Math and Science Complex, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6400.
2/8 – Trailblazers Men’s Basketball vs. Three Rivers: 7 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6290.
2/9 – Black History Month Event, Criminal Justice Presentation: 11 a.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6400.
2/15 – Trailblazers Men’s Basketball vs. Wabash Valley: 7:30 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6290.
2/16 – Black History Month, Underground Railroad Tour: 1 p.m., departing from L&C Campus Safety Office, north entrance, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. Reservations required. (618) 468-6400.
2/17 – Black History Month, Red Cross Blood Drive: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., The Commons, McPike Math and Science Complex, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. Schedule an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org.
2/20 – Black History Month, Public Speaking Presentation with IAM Wealth Builders President Monica Boyd: 11 a.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6400.
2/21 – Fat Tuesday Concert featuring the You Can’t Beat Experience Jazz Band with special guest violinist Polly Launay: 6:30 p.m., Ahlemeyer Atrium, Trimpe 141, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.
2/22 – Brown Bag Event, Silver Material, featuring Wyatt Heflin, Will Marsh and Johan Claussen performing acoustic rock: 12:30 p.m., Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.
2/25 – Trailblazers Men’s Basketball vs. Olney: 3 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6290.
2/26 – An Afternoon of Spanish Dance, Delight and Desperation, featuring the Alton Symphony Orchestra: 3 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.
2/27 – Black History Month, SIUE Black Theatre Workshop: 11 a.m., Ahlemeyer Atrium, Trimpe 141, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6400.