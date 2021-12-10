Lewis and Clark Community College requires all campus visitors follow CDC and IDPH masking and social distancing requirements. For current information regarding campus operations during the pandemic, please visit lc.edu/coronavirus.com.
12/11 – KSHE/L&C Winter Blood Drive: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Gallery, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (800) 747-5401.
12/13 – L&C Jazz Band and Alton High Jazz Band, An Evening of Jazz: 7:30 p.m., Anne Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.
12/14 – L&C Board of Trustees Regular (Virtual) Meeting: 6 p.m., Zoom, ID 936 5686 3561, Passcode: 489747, or by phone at (312) 626-6799. For more information, call (618) 468-2001 or visit https://go.boarddocs.com/il/lewisclark/Board.nsf/Public.
12/14 – L&C Rock Ensemble Concert: 7 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.
12/15 – Trailblazers Men’s Basketball vs. Logan: 5 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.
12/15 – L&C Nursing Pinning Ceremony: 7 p.m., The Commons, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4401.
12/18 – L&C Dental Hygiene Pinning Ceremony: 9 a.m., The Commons, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4403.
12/18 – Trailblazers Men’s Basketball vs. Lake Land: 4 p.m., George C. Terry Riverbend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.
12/19 – Piano Recital, Victoria Sowders: 2 p.m., Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.
12/19 – The L&C Gospel Choir Concert: 4 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.