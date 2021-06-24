Fitch Ratings has revised its outlook on Illinois’ general obligation bonds from negative to positive, and state Sens. Christopher Belt (D-Swansea) and Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) are commending the upgrade as a direct result of responsible spending.
“Over recent years, Illinois has made strides toward fiscal responsibility by including cost-saving initiatives in our budget, such as reducing the bill backlog,” Crowe said. “While our state continues to progress to a more financially stable position, this outlook upgrade ensures we are on a path to a brighter future.”
Fitch’s is the third ratings agency to upgrade the state’s forecast, in addition to Standard and Poor’s, and Moody’s.
According to Fitch’s analysis, the state budget for the upcoming fiscal year provides Illinois a stable foundation for further financial improvement. Recent debt payments and a reduction of nearly a billion dollars in spending since 2020 — without sacrificing funding for pensions, K-12 or higher education — suggest responsible budget management and movement toward fiscal stability.
“I am thrilled to see Fitch Ratings has lifted their outlook on our state’s finances,” Belt said. “This outlook shows we are making responsible economic policy decisions and moving forward as a state from the pandemic.”
