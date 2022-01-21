Granite City – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces an upcoming lane closure on WB I-270 over the Mississippi River. On January 24, 2022, the right lane will be closed, and traffic will be reduced to one lane in the WB direction between the hours of 9:00 AM and
4:00 PM, weather permitting.
These lane closures are necessary to allow IDOT crews to complete inspections scheduled for this structure.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on www.gettingaroundillinois.com/