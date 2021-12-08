Roll up your sleeves this weekend with the home of Real Rock Radio, KSHE-95 and the Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans Club and donate blood to help ImpactLife save lives.
The L&C Veterans Club will host the KSHE-95 Winter Blood Drive from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery on the college’s Godfrey Campus, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL.
“We are proud to be working with KSHE-95 and ImpactLife on this great campus and community event,” said Terry Lane, L&C Director of Career and Veteran Services and Vets Club Advisor. “By taking part, you just might save a life. Please make an effort to donate and please share this information with your family and friends.”
Everyone who attempts to give blood during this drive will receive a limited edition KSHE-95 Blood Drive T-shirt and be entered to win a pair of tickets to a Trans-Siberian Orchestra concert at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
To make an appointment to donate, call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401 or sign up online at www.bloodcenter.org/KSHE.
Please eat and hydrate well before donating and be sure to bring a valid photo ID. You must present a photo ID to donate. Masks and appointments are required.
For general information, contact Terry Lane at (618) 468-5500.