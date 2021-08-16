Alexandra Blockton, a student of Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, has been nationally recognized for her outstanding leadership through service. Blockton, 33, was selected from thousands of members across the country to receive one of four awards given out by YouthBuild USA and AmeriCorps for their annual Spirit of Service Awards.
The winners were announced at the virtual YouthBuild AmeriCorps Management Conference on Aug. 11.
Blockton was selected to receive the 2021 Full-Time Member of the Year award for her commitment to community service. A single mom, she enrolled in Lewis and Clark Community College’s Adult Education program to earn her high school equivalency diploma and displayed immense academic growth, dedication to adult education and a true spirit of volunteerism.
Blockton has been a full-time AmeriCorps student ambassador for the past year. During COVID-19, she stepped up to support community members facing food insecurity by volunteering her time at local food pantries and contacting community organizations to advocate for those in need. She plans community service events and recently developed a community resource guide to share with displaced individuals. She also participated in the Mockingbird Service Learning training offered by YouthBuild USA, which gave her the tools to implement her own service projects such as community cleanups, Brunch and Blessings donation events and community gardening. And as a teacher’s assistant, Blockton works with other students in the classroom, helping them succeed and find their way forward. Through a variety of professional development and mentorship opportunities, including writing for the college paper and local news outlets, Blockton is fully prepared to enter college and later, the workforce.
“Ms. Blockton has been with us the past year and has not only shown a deep dedication to our students, community and her work within our department but also a commitment to her own personal growth,” Pathway Resource Development Director Sabrina Davis said. “We are incredibly proud to have her on our team and look forward to seeing what she does next.”
YouthBuild USA has been an AmeriCorps grantee since AmeriCorps’ inception in 1994. Since then, YouthBuild USA has enrolled more than 42,000 AmeriCorps members who have generated millions of direct service hours, including developing or repairing thousands of units of affordable housing for low-income individuals and families. Nearly 12,000 YouthBuild AmeriCorps members have earned their high school equivalency and a total of $35.5 million in Segal AmeriCorps Education Awards.
Approximately 2,642 YouthBuild AmeriCorps members in 65 communities and 29 states build affordable housing and provide community healthcare, conservation efforts, recycling and sustainability, computer infrastructure, and child development services for individuals and families. Over the next year, YouthBuild AmeriCorps members will provide more than 1 million direct service hours and will build at least 350 units of affordable housing for low-income individuals and families.
YouthBuild USA is the nonprofit support center for a global network of 290 local YouthBuild programs in 18 countries, with 233 programs in 46 U.S. states and territories and 57 programs in 17 other countries. With love and respect, YouthBuild partners with opportunity youth to build the skillsets and mindsets that lead to lifelong learning, livelihood and leadership. Responding to the urgent need for knowledge, training and opportunity, YouthBuild primarily serves young people who lack a high school diploma and financial resources.
“The contributions of our YouthBuild AmeriCorps members change neighborhoods across the country for the better,” said John Valverde, president and CEO of YouthBuild USA. “Through hard work and determination, they find their paths and become the leaders they were meant to be. YouthBuild is honored to partner with them in their journey, and we are immensely proud of Alexandra and her service to the community.”