Lewis and Clark Community College students and team members showed their support of Ukraine during the Rally for Ukraine: Standing for Peace event Wednesday in The Grove on the college’s Godfrey Campus. After an introduction by President Ken Trzaska, Political Science Adjunct Mario Love spoke about the situation facing the Ukranian people. Students were given the chance to express their thoughts on the situation. The rally was hosted by Trailblazers Give Back and L&C Student Activities.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bill would change Illinois' "home-alone" rule
- New measure changes classification of a taser in Illinois
- More convoys heading through Illinois
- Busy weekend for Bethalto Police
- Police involved shooting reported in Collinsville
- Billy F. Cox
- Jesse McClure Hansen
- Howard Gooch, Jr.
- Boys basketball state final weekend match-ups
- Donald Schuetz