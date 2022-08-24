The Alton Community Service League has had a history of keeping the Rose Garden flourishing starting in 1980 when Dr. Robert Elliott donated the funds for the one-acre rose garden as a memorial to his wife in 1980
The Alton community Service League continues volunteer opportunities throughout the summer. One continuing effort by all members is the deadheading of roses at the Nan Elliott Memorial Rose Garden at Gordon Moore Park in Alton. Every Monday morning throughout the summer league members can be found at 8 am deadheading roses.
Pictured is the Gazebo which was built with funds provided by the ACSL in 1980. The following inscription seen at the top is:
IN LOVING MEMORY OF NAN ELLIOTT
ALTON COMMUNITY SERVICE LEAGUE 1980