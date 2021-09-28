Protecting yourself and your family from the flu has never been more important. Influenza and COVID-19 have similar symptoms, and both can be severe, even deadly. The flu shot does not protect you from COVID-19 and vice versa.
Getting both vaccines is the best way to reduce your chances of becoming severely ill from either virus. Everyone six months of age and older is recommended to get the seasonal flu vaccine. It is recommended to get your influenza vaccine between now and the end of October. All flu vaccines this season are quadrivalent, meaning they will offer protection against four flu strains.
Again, this year Jersey County Health Department will be offering Flu clinics every Friday starting October 1st through October 29th from 9 AM to 12 PM and 1 to 4 PM. All clinics will be drive-thru style and located right behind the Jersey County Health Department. You will pull into the health department parking lot and follow the arrows around back to receive your vaccine.
If attending a clinic is a hardship due to health reasons or physical limitations, vaccinations are available in the home. Call (618) 498-9565, extension 301, for more information about this home service or for information about influenza and/or pneumonia vaccine.