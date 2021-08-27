INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S ORGANIZATION
LOCATION FOR IWO MEETING
Community Room, Eden Village.
200 S. Station Road, Glen Carbon, IL 62034
Look for Blue Sign out front of the
“Information and Administrative Office”
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2021 7:00 PM
SPEAKER:
RODAINA MOUSA
Fulbright Scholar from Egypt
SIUE Department of Foreign Languages
Rodaina will have a display of Eastern Women’s Arts and she will also demonstrate her own art and traditional art forms. Rodaina will also share with us a mini traditional dance demonstration. There will be a question and answer session following her presentation.
PLEASE NOTE: Anyone attending IWO meetings will need to stop at the front desk and show your COVID-19 vaccination record card from CDC. Only those who do so will be able to attend.
The International Women’s Organization (IWO) provides cross-cultural opportunities, educational programs and social activities for American and International women of the Metro-East Area. Women gather and share life experiences; network; learn about other cultures and traditions; build new global friendships and help create international understanding. IWO is a sister organization to the International Hospitality Program at SIUE and is affiliated with the SIUE International Affairs Office.
Regarding Refreshments: IWO will not be serving refreshments during Covid-19.
For additional information: Esther 406-0259, Barbara 830-5804, Joyce 791-3341.
Next IWO Meeting: Tuesday, October 5, 2021