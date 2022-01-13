The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) recently recognized 39 students at Alton High School as 2022 Illinois State Scholars.
The State Scholar Program recognizes students attending Illinois high schools for outstanding academic achievement. The State Scholar designation provides an honorary recognition. Approximately 10 percent of high school students are recognized as State Scholars.
Michael Bellm, Alton High Principal, noted that the list of the school’s top performing students comes as no surprise. “I’ve had the opportunity to watch these outstanding students over the past 4 years and their academic achievements are well earned. I am proud of each and every one of our scholars for this tremendous recognition.”
The 2022 Illinois State Scholars are: Emma Barham, McKenna Bergin, Willow Buel, Karisma Burnett, Jonathan Das, Brian Davitz, Lucy Dugan, Emily Enos, Audrey Evola, Naomi Fader, Markus Fischbeck, Jeffrey Frankford, Taylor Freer, Sloane Gottlob, Vann Hall, Abigail Hasty, Cooper Haynes, Elias Hill, Monica Kerkemeyer, Ashley Kiel, Emma Kiger, Sophia Kumagai, Mason Linke, Connor Mathus, Paxton Metz, Trenton Murphy, Ashley Niemeyer, Paige Ontis, Amelia Redman, Lucas Rulo, Savannah Scheffel, Victoria Schrimpf, Allie Schrumpf, Brenden Seehausen, Spencer Steele, Tate Sumpter, Charles Utgaard, Taryn Wallace and Jamaira Williams.