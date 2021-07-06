The Illinois State Board of Education announced a federal discount for families to get connected on internet service at home.
The federal Emergency Broadband Benefit is a temporary program that provides discounts of up to $50 a month for internet service at home. Participants also get a one-time discount of up to $100 for a device (purchased through a participating provider). A household can qualify if at least one member:
- Participates in a federal assistance programs like SNAP or Medicaid;
- Receives benefits under the free and reduced-price school meal program;
- Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year; or
- Lost a job or experienced a substantial loss of income during the pandemic.
To find out if you qualify, visit getemergencybroadband.org or call (833) 511-0311.