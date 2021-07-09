The Wood River Heritage Council will host the Illinois Freedom Project exhibition at the Wood River Museum and Visitor Center from July 17 through August 22. The exhibition hours are Friday-Sunday, 1-4 pm. Special arrangements for viewing the exhibititon outside these hours can be made by calling 618-254-1993. Callers should leave a message stating the proposed date, time and contact information.
This traveling exhibit is the third element of the Illinois Freedom Project, a multimedia initiative begun in 2011 by the Lincoln Home National Historic Site, along with community partners, to investigate places that best represent the inspiring stories of the journey from slavery to freedom in Illinois. The Illinois Freedom Project teaches about that journey, tracing Black Illinoisans’ struggles for freedom from the French Colonial era to early-20th century Chicago. A website (https://lookingforlincoln.org/education/freedom), videos, printed materials, curriculum, field trips, and this traveling exhibit share the stories of freedom through the lens of the people, places, and events in Illinois history.
The Heritage Council is pleased to provide an opportunity for area residents and visitors to learn about the inspiring stories of people and places that played a role in the fight for liberty, the abolishment of slavery in Illinois, and the struggle for civil rights.
This exhibit was made possible through the cooperation of the Lincoln Home National Historic Site, the Illinois Freedom Project, and the Museum on Main Street program, a partnership between the Smithsonian Institution and Illinois Humanities. It complements the newest Museum on Main Street exhibition, Voices and Votes: Democracy in America, which will be hosted by the Madison County Historical Society at the Madison County Administration Building in Edwardsville, IL, July 19-August 20, weekdays from 1pm -4 pm.
*Pandemic protocol: Visitors that are not fully vaccinated are asked to please wear a protective face mask and that all visitors try to observe social distancing. This protocol may be modified should there be a change in Covid-19 protective recommendations