Over $92,000 will be shared by over 90 Illinois fire departments through Illinois American Water’s 2021 Firefighter Grant Program. Since the program was created in 2010, over 770 grants totaling over $760,000 have been awarded to fire and emergency organizations serving customers in Illinois American Water’s service area.
“We know the importance and value water has in protecting homes and businesses; we also understand the need to support our local heroes. This program allows us to continue to provide support to the local departments,” said Justin Ladner, Illinois American Water President.
Illinois American Water’s Firefighter Grant Program awards grants to provide personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training materials and classroom programs. To view the list of fire departments receiving grants across the state, please visit the News section of Illinois American Water’s website at www.illinoisamwater.com.
The firefighter grants are being announced in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 3- Oct. 9, 2021, to raise awareness about the importance of fire prevention and emergency planning. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety!” It educates about the different sounds the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make. Learning the sounds of alarms will keep families safe. Learn more at www.nfpa.org.
Illinois American Water is providing firefighter grants to the following Southern Illinois fire departments:
Southern Illinois
- Alhambra Volunteer Fire Department
- City of Alton Fire Department
- Cottage Hills Fire Protection District
- Godfrey Fire Protection District
- Jerseyville Fire Protection District
- Olive Livingston Fire Department
- QEM Fire Protection District
- Cairo Fire Department
- Belleville Fire Department
- Cahokia Volunteer Fire Department
- Church Road Fire Protection District
- Columbia Fire Department
- East Side Fire Protection District
- East St. Louis Fire Department
- Fairmont City Fire Department
- French Village Fire Department
- Glen Carbon Fire Protection District
- Granite City Fire Department
- Hamel Volunteer Fire Department
- Holiday Shores Fire Department
- Madison Fire Department
- Marine Community Fire Protection District
- Mascoutah Fire Department
- Midway Fire Protection District
- Millstadt Union Fire Department
- Mitchell Fire Department
- Northwest Fire Protection District
- O’Fallon Fire Rescue
- Pocahontas – Old Ripley Fire Department
- Rosiclare Fire Department
- Sauget Fire Department
- Signal Hill Fire Department
- St. Clair Special Emergency Services
- Swansea Fire Department
- Villa Hills Fire Department
- Venice Fire Department
- Washington Park Fire Department
- Worden Fire Department