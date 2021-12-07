Fourteen organizations will share more than $18,000 through Illinois American Water’s Inclusion and Diversity Grant Program.
The program, a new initiative for Illinois American Water, provides financial assistance to nonprofit organizations seeking to develop and implement programs, training and community-related projects that aim to promote and foster inclusion and diversity.
YWCA of Southern Illinois in Alton will receive a $2,500 grant to support the Reading On program. The program will offer diverse storybooks for teacher professional development and continuing education. They will use storybooks and concepts to give pre-kindergarten and other elementary teachers an opportunity to learn and discuss diversity, inclusion and belonging.
Justin Ladner, Illinois American Water President, said he is excited “to be a part of the progress occurring in the communities we serve.
“At Illinois American Water, we celebrate and value the different perspectives and backgrounds each of us offer. Diversity makes our company and our communities stronger. This is why we wanted to create an initiative focused on partnerships for inclusion and diversity. We’re excited to collaborate with these impressive organizations.”
For more information about Illinois American Water and the Inclusion and Diversity grant program, please visit www.illinoisamwater.com.