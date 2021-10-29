The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) has renewed a $1.14 million interagency agreement with the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Environmental Resources Training Center (ERTC). The continued funding will support ERTC operational costs, drinking water and wastewater operator certification exam programs, and other ERTC projects.
“The renewal of this interagency agreement demonstrates the confidence that the IEPA has in the continued service provided by the ERTC,” said ERTC Director Matt Maas. “Our collaboration with the IEPA enhances the abilities of both parties to better serve the water and wastewater operators of Illinois.”
The grant will provide:
- Water Pollution Control Training funding to run IEPA’s Cross Connection Control Device Inspector Certification program.
- Funding to manage the Drinking Water Operator Certification Exam Program.
- Funding to manage the Wastewater Operator Certification Exam Program.
- Funding for various projects to enhance the water and wastewater certification testing process and to upgrade equipment at the ERTC’s pilot plants.
Maas noted that the ERTC trained 3,057 students and provided 111,739 educational contact hours throughout the previous grant period (October 2018-September 2021).
The renewed IEPA grant will carry through fiscal year 2024.