Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s University Housing hosted its annual House Calls event on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
University faculty, staff and administrators visited and engaged with residents in the first-year residence halls (Bluff, Prairie and Woodland) and Cougar Village’s Transfer Focused Interest Community (FIC).
“House Calls is another way we connect residents to the SIUE community,” said University Housing Director Mallory Sidarous. “It offers a unique opportunity to visit students in their residential space and engage with them early in their time on campus. Residents typically enjoy the chance to visit with campus administrators, faculty and staff outside of offices and classrooms, and in their home environment.”
The House Calls program fosters a quality living-learning environment that provides the right tools to help first-year and transfer students adjust to campus life. It provides residents the opportunity to connect with a friendly face and address any questions or concerns they may have.
Volunteers encouraged students to get involved on campus and ask questions in class. They also shared information on campus resources.
For information on University Housing, visit siue.edu/housing.