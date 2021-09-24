Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has hosted a multitude of events Sept. 18-25 during its 2021 Homecoming, an annual celebration of the University’s past, present and future.
SIUE Homecoming has changed throughout the years — from a traditional parade, bonfire and dance in the ‘60s to today’s golf cart parade and chili cook-off. Some traditions, such as honoring a homecoming court and gathering for a pre-game tailgate, remain the same.
Homecoming Kickoff took place on Monday, Sept. 20. The day also featured a golf cart parade and trivia night. Event highlights on Wednesday, Sept. 22 included a chalk mural contest, the 20th annual chili cook-off and a bonfire.
On Thursday, Sept. 23, students gathered in the MUC Goshen Lounge for crafts, cookies and Cougars, and on Dunham Hall’s lawn for a petting zoo. Evening events included cosmic bowling at Cougar Lanes and pumpkin painting at Revolution Campus Ministries’ third annual Fallfest.
“While planning this week, we were thinking of events that a lot of students could be involved with,” shared Madeline Schurman, Campus Activities Board graduate assistant. “We wanted to make students happy and help them relax.”
Schurman is a pursuing a master’s in College Student Personnel Administration in the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior. She is responsible for planning many of the events throughout SIUE’s Homecoming Week.
“These events help everyone to come together. It shows that we’re a community,” Schurman added.
Freshman nursing student Hannah Butler, of Columbia, Mo., has enjoyed participating in the week’s special events.
“I went to the bonfire last night and had a lot of fun,” Butler shared. “They had marshmallows, hot dogs, and nice music playing. I really enjoyed watching the soccer practice and playing games. I love how the information around Homecoming Week is accessible, and there’s many options for everyone.”
“I’m excited to attend more Homecoming events,” added freshman Claire Hoffman, of St. Louis. “My first year is going well so far. I honestly like being in college, and I feel like everything has gone smoothly at SIUE. I’m looking forward to seeing where this school year goes.”
Friday’s events include an Unchained Concert, National Pan-Hellenic Council Yard Show, SIUE Women’s Volleyball game, and SIUE Women’s and Men’s Club Soccer games. Saturday’s events include the in-person Cougars Unleashed Homecoming Run, Cougar Fan Zone tailgate, and the Homecoming Soccer Game.
For more information on Homecoming, visit www.siue.edu/homecoming/events/index.shtml.