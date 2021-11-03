A drunk, angry mob murdered Reverend Elijah P. Lovejoy on November 7, 1837 at the Godfrey & Gilman  warehouse in Alton. The mob smashed Lovejoy’s (fourth) printing press and threw it into the Mississippi  River. The yoke of that printing press, which was found and pulled from the river in 1915, resides in the  

Hayner Genealogy & Local History Library. Lovejoy was an abolitionist, fiercely opposed to slavery, and  published anti-slavery views in his newspaper, the Alton Observer. He became the first martyr to the  Freedom of the Press and is considered by some to be the “first casualty of the Civil War.” 

The Mythic Mississippi Project, a collaboration between the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign  (Dr. Helaine Silverman) and the University of Illinois, Springfield (Dr. Devin Hunter) produced a short  documentary film earlier this year on the life and legacy of Elijah P. Lovejoy. The film features Genealogy  & Local History Library Manager Lacy McDonald and showcases many books and artifacts related to  Lovejoy in the Hayner collection. The 24-minute film premieres on November 9, 2021 as part of a two day series of events related to Lovejoy. 

First, the Lovejoy Memorial Committee will hold its annual Lovejoy Day event on Tuesday, November 9,  2021 at noon at the Lovejoy Monument in Alton Cemetery. The program will begin with a welcome by Phil  Trapani, Lovejoy Memorial Board, the Presentation of the Flags by the Allen Bevenue American Legion  Post #354 Honor Guard, Invocation and Benediction by Rev. Bradley Donoho, pastor of Upper Alton  Baptist Church, vocal selection by Lorian Warford, Proclamation by Hon. Rev. David Goins, Mayor of  Alton, laying of the wreath by Ella Mae Fox, President of the Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial, and Edmond  Gray, Trustee of the Lovejoy gravesite. Featured speaker is Hon. Veronica Armouti, Associate Judge of  the Third Judicial Circuit, Madison County, Illinois. Registration is not necessary, and all are welcome. 

Later that day, Tuesday, November 9, 2021, from 6-7:30pm, several panelists, including Dr. Silverman  and Dr. Hunter from Mythic Mississippi, Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President Cory Jobe, Lovejoy  grave trustee Ed Gray, Route 3 Films Creator and Owner Ryan Hanlon, and Hayner’s Lacy McDonald will  discuss the Mythic Mississippi project, Elijah Lovejoy, and the filming of the film. The film premiere will  follow the panel discussion.  

Please register here: https://illinois.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_m_j0s-p3S6OZ1YC8FX9JtA 

The film will also be available the next day on The Hayner Public Library District’s Facebook page:  https://www.facebook.com/HaynerLibrary/

The next day, Wednesday, November 10, 2021, from 6-7:30pm the Hayner Genealogy & Local History  Library is co-hosting an event with the Department of Journalism, University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign. Author Ken Ellingwood will speak on his new book, First to Fall: Elijah Lovejoy and the Fight  for a Free Press in the Age of Slavery.  

Please register  here: https://illinois.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAqceGqpzMoEtGHE3ToFygYHs00W7KN2EcS 

Ken is a writer and longtime former correspondent for the Los Angeles Times. During his newspaper  career, he wrote stories from more than a dozen countries, including from armed-conflict zones in Iraq,  the Gaza Strip and the Israeli-Lebanese border. He has covered earthquakes in Iran and Haiti, a papal  visit to Cuba, street protests in Lebanon and a devastating drug war in Mexico. Ken has won numerous  journalism awards and is the author of Hard Line: Life and Death on the U.S.-Mexico Border, an account  of his years covering immigration. Ken spent early years as a reporter in Waterville, Maine — near the  childhood home of Elijah Lovejoy. After nearly 20 years of life overseas, he now resides in Vermont with  his wife. 

Nancy Gibbs, former Editor in Chief, TIME, and Lombard Director of the Shorenstein Center on Media,  Politics and Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School, wrote in her review, “First to Fall is not just a rich  and well told tale; it’s a genetic test for modern journalism, an exploration of foundational American  principles — the power of individuals, the fearless defense of a free press, and the deeper values of  equality, justice and truth-telling at any cost. Fascinating in its own right, this history is also a bracing  parable for our times.” 

We hope you can join us for one or all of these special events. 

 

