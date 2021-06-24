Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.