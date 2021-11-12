The Sierra Club Illinois Piasa Palisades Group and Alton Main Street are celebrating Small Business Saturday by hosting the 19th annual Green Gift Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 27.
The event gives community members the opportunity to purchase “green” gifts for special occasions and support small businesses during the holiday season. Shoppers can pick up locally made, environmentally friendly gifts, including herbal products, jewelry, art, ornaments, houseplants, and clothing.
The event will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway; and the Post Commons, 300 Alby St. The event is being hosted in two locations in downtown Alton simultaneously to help spread out the crowd. There is no entry fee to shop at either location. Both locations will feature vendors selling products made from recycled or upcycled materials, fair trade, or hand-crafted in the United States. In addition, shoppers will receive information about sales from downtown Alton retailers and restaurants. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook at fb.me/e/Z7RyWATv.
“The Piasa Palisades Group of Sierra Club Illinois aims to practice and promote the responsible use of the earth’s ecosystems and resources, and the Green Gift Bazaar is a fun, holiday-themed opportunity to put that mission into action,” said Christine Favilla, co-coordinator of the Three Rivers Project with Sierra Club Illinois. “We look forward to welcoming community members from the Piasa Palisades region and beyond to the 19th annual Green Gift Bazaar on November 27 and kickstarting the holiday season with Mother Earth in mind.”