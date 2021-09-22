NOTE: The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau is a destination marketing organization serving Madison, Macoupin, Montgomery, Jersey, Greene, and Calhoun counties in Illinois. We make every effort to ensure the information provided below is accurate and timely. For additional information beyond that provided, please contact the event coordinators at the numbers supplied with each calendar entry.
October
Mourning Colonel Stephenson Exhibit
October 1-31, 11 AM- 2 PM
1820 Colonel Benjamin Stephenson House
409 S. Buchanan St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Visit Edwardsville’s oldest historic home and experience a bit of the macabre while learning about the mourning customs of Early America. Each room of Stephenson’s federal style home portrays a different aspect of the days leading up to and following the Colonel’s untimely death on October 10, 1822. Guests begin their tour in our parlor which depicts the house in full mourning as the room would have looked during the Colonel's funeral. Learn about Early American medical practices and how families cared for the sick and dying in an era before modern medicine. Uncover the mysteries surrounding the Colonel’s death and the aftermath for his young widow and orphaned children. On days the kitchen hearth is in use, visitors will have the opportunity to try a tasty treat called a funeral biscuit given to mourners during a funeral.
Savor- Edwardsville Restaurant Week
October 1-10
For 10 days in October, the Ed-Glen Chamber of Commerce celebrates Edwardsville's trending and growing restaurant scene with SAVOR. The 10-day restaurant week event, set for Oct. 1-10, features fixed-price specials at participating restaurants. The event is a salute to the restaurateurs, cuisine and diners in the city. Try out a new restaurant in the area or visit an old favorite!
Oktoberfest Dinner Cruise
October 1 4:30-6:30 PM
Grafton Harbor
215 W. Water St
Grafton, IL 62037
Journey the majestic Fall Palisading Bluffs while celebrating Oktoberfest! Enjoy German music, drinks, and German Cuisine by Award-Winning Chef Brad Hagen!
Menu:
Hot bacon spinach salad, Bratwurst Sandwiches with sauerkraut, Roasted Chicken, Boiled Buttered Potatoes, Red Cabbage, German Chocolate Cake
First Fridays
October 1, 5-9 PM
Jacoby Arts Center
627 E. Broadway
Alton, IL 62002
Alton Main Street and Jacoby Arts Center are teaming up to bring a late-night art and shopping experience to Downtown Alton. This event will span 13 locations across the Downtown Alton district. Attend a First Friday each month from November through December 2021.
Downtown businesses will be offering a variety of discounts, refreshments and giveaways. Pick up your passport from Jacoby Arts Center and receive a stamp at each participating location to receive a $10 gift certificate to any participating business. Passports can be picked up beginning on Friday, November 3rd. Free parking is available in the lot next to Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway, and a free shuttle bus will be provided from 5:00-9:00 p.m., running a continuous loop between all participating locations.
Kids Night Out at the Nature Institute
October1, 5-8 PM, Admission: $30/child non-members, $27/ child members
The Nature Institute
2213 South Levis Lane
Godfrey, IL 62035
Drop the kids off for a fun evening of fun and nature! Dinner is included! The theme of this event is " Grossology" Kids will get the opportunity to explore all things GROSS! They will have the chance to dissect owl pellets, create oobleck, and explore unusual things in nature!
Evening of Hell Hath No Fury
October 1, 7-10 PM, $46
Best Western Premier Alton- St. Louis Area Hotel
3559 College Ave.
Alton, IL 62002
Join Troy and Lisa from American Hauntings for another night of our “An Evening with…” series of events! This eerie evening will include a catered dinner, served in a private ballroom at the hotel. After dinner, author Troy Taylor will be presenting “Hell Hath No Fury,” a collection of female murderers, serial killers, and sinister spirits that linger. “I know little of women. But I’ve heard dread tales.” Discover a shadowy world of killers and victims and the ghosts that are left behind as we explore some of the most dangerous women in American history. Discover dark deeds and the twisted lives of serial murderers, madwomen, vengeful lovers, and victims of sin and depravity who refuse to leave this world behind. This is a night of terror, bloodshed, suffering, and death – and not one for the faint of heart. If you like your stories of the supernatural twisted with tales of murder and sin, this is a night you’re not going to want to miss.
Welcoming Halloween Season Tour at McPike Mansion
October 1, 7 PM
McPike Mansion
2018 Alby Street
Alton, IL 62002
Do ghosts really walk the halls of the abandoned McPike Mansion? Find out during this evening of tours and a dark room session complete with dowsing rods and a medium. What better way to start off the Fall haunted season in "One of the Most Haunted Small Towns in America"! All proceeds go toward the restoration of the mansion. For more information, contact Sharyn at (618) 830-2179.
Dr. Marina Bluvshtein
October 1, 7:30-8:30 PM
Dunham Hall Theater- Southern University Edwardsville
“Belongingness as a Goal of Personality Development and Social Evolution"
Listen as Dr. Marina Bluvshtein brings a free public lecture on the topic of belongingness as promoted by psychologists Alfred Adler and Rudolf Dreikurs.
Haunted Craft Beer Walk
October 1, 8:30-11:30 PM, $45
My Just Desserts
31 East Broadway
Alton, IL 62002
Old Bakery Beer Company and Alton Haunted Odyssey come together for Haunted Craft Beer Walk! This stroll around town will take guests to five haunted locations each paired with a five-ounce pouring with one of five different Old Bakery beers!
Working Towards a Cure Bra Walk
October 2
Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater
151 W Airline Drive
East Alton, IL 62024
Participants have the choice of a 1-mile fun walk or a 5k walk or run. 100% of the money raised during this event goes into the patient assistance fund and pays for things that insurance doesn't cover -- for breast cancer patients in our local community. The event starts with introduction of committee, honorary chairperson and a high energy warm up. There is a brief memorial portion remembering those from our committee that did not win their battle with cancer of any type. This year we will also officially break the World's record for the World's Largest Ball made out of bras! The event ends with the judging of the shirts. There are 5 different categories that participants can enter: Best Themed, Best Design by a Survivor, Judges Choice, Best Pink Ribbon Design and the wife or girlfriend decorates and the husband or boyfriend model. * most popular of the event!
Glorious Fall Sunset Cruise
October 2
Hakuna Matata
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7678
Admire the beauty of mother nature’s canvass along the bluffs of the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers. This two-hour cruise allows for a relaxing time of just sitting back, relaxing, and let the captain & crew do the driving!
Times for 2021:
4:30 pm to 6:30 pm - on Oct. 2nd. & 9th
4:15 pm to 6:15 pm - on Oct. 15th & 16th
4 pm to 6 pm - on Oct. 22nd, 23rd, 29th, 30th, and Nov. 6th
Magic and Mayhem in Downtown Granite City
October 2-30
Downtown Granite City
Downtown Granite City becomes spooky every Saturday in October! Catch Ghouls and creepy characters roaming the downtown streets amidst the dance party at the Monster Mash. Test your nerve at the annual haunted house! Don't miss the Magic and Mayhem in downtown Granite City!
Harvest Hootenanny 1 Mile, 5K & Biathlon
October 2, 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Park Rd.
Litchfield, IL 62056
Join M&M Multisport Club for a rootin’ good time at the Harvest Hootenanny Biathlon! Compete in the USAT sanctioned Biathlon, which consists of a 5K run and then 15-mile bike ride. Awards to top 3 men and women and top 3 age-division finishers for males and females. One award to top Male team, Female team, and Mixed team. Other event races include a timed 5K and an untimed 1 mile run fun! Race packets should be picked up between 7:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. In case of dangerous cycling conditions Biathlon will be converted to a 10K run. No refunds.
Fall Farm Day at Willoughby Farm
October 2, 10 AM-2:00 PM, $2 per person, 2 and under free
Willoughby Heritage Farm and Conservation Reserve
631 Willoughby Ln
Collinsville, IL 62234
Kick off fall at Willoughby Farm! Fall Farm Day includes many festive activities, food and drink, crafts, and animals.
Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair
October 2, 10:00 AM- 5:00 PM
Pere Marquette State Park
13112 Visitor Center lane
Grafton, IL 62037
For a day filled with fun and educational activities for the entire family check out the Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair! The 27th Annual Fishing Fair will include some favorite activities from previous years, plus several new activities’ families will enjoy. There is no charge to attend the Fishing Fair or to catch a fish and parking is free. No license or fishing gear is needed. For more information contact: Pere Marquette State Park at (618) 786-3323 ext. 1 or Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge at (618) 883-2524. The event is hosted by Pere Marquette State Park (administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources) and co-sponsored by Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge (administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service).
Vintage Voices
October 2, 12:00-2:30 PM
Alton City Cemetery
5th and Vine St
Alton, IL 62002
Step back in time and meet a controversial publisher, war heroes, the annual Vintage Voices and more! This long-standing tradition features some of Alton City Cemetery’s most notable members. The October tradition will continue this year with guided gentle-walking tours to visit different stops and meet actors as they portray prominent persons from Alton's rich history. Tours will leave from the main gate of the cemetery (Vine & 5th) at Noon. Mark your calendar for the 20th Anniversary season: October 2, 3, 9, and 10, 2021!
Owl Prowl at Bremer Sanctuary
October 2, 4 PM-8:00 PM
Bremer Sanctuary
194 Bremer Lane
Hillsboro, IL
Tree House Wildlife Rehabilitation Center will provide an informative program featuring resident live owls. The organization will then release a rehabilitated Owl into Bremer Sanctuary! Beginning near dusk, owl calls will be showcased throughout the West Prairie in an attempt to lure a response or sighting. Guests should bring their own hot dogs, buns, a dish or two to share, lawn chairs, and bug spray. Water will be provided.
Event Schedule
4 p.m. - Hot Dog Roast
5 p.m. - Treehouse Display
5:45 p.m. - Owl Release
6:15 p.m. - Owl Calls and Spotting
Bare Bones Alton Haunted Odyssey Tour
October 2, 16, 23, 27 7:00 pm, $45
223 Market St
Alton, IL 62002
Alton's first ghost tour took place in 1992, when local psychic Antoinette and Marlene Lewis teamed up to provide thrills and chills for area ghost hunters. Tours begin at My Just Desserts, 31 E. Broadway in Alton, IL. The historic Ryder Building dates to 1845, when it was built on top of an existing building. The building served as a courthouse in the 1800s and saw cases tried by Abraham Lincoln. The evening begins in the second flood meeting room, where EMFs are active and orbs are abundant.
All tours include a three-hour trolley jaunt to some Alton's most sinister haunts...
-Stop by the Grand Theater! Recently undergoing renovations so you know there will be a lot of activity to uncover.
-Next stop is the former Piasa Masonic Temple, most recently the home of Spirits Lounge and former home of Antoinette's Haunted History Tours. This building, which dates to 1844, is filled with secrecy and intrigue.
-Our last stop is the enigmatic McPike Mansion. Sitting vacant, aside from its ghostly inhabitants, this historic dwelling is the epitome of a haunted house. Join in a dark room session in the vaulted wine cellar- where many elemental spirits reside.
Ghost hunters are encouraged to bring cameras and ghost hunting equipment.
To make a reservation, visit AltonHauntedTours.com or call (618) 462-3861.
Hob-Knobbing with the Spirits Tour
October 2, 7 PM
McPike Mansion
2018 Alby Street
Alton, IL 62002
618-830-2179
Learn the history of the McPike Mansion and take a look at the documented photos of the mansion and paranormal activity. Then, take a tour of the surrounding grounds and the crypt. Talking with the spirits with Dowsing rods and join us for a dark session in the cellar with our experienced medium. Tour lasts approximately 90 minutes. All proceeds go toward the restoration of the mansion. There will be something special planned for each tour. For more information, contact Sharyn at (618) 830-2179.
Late Night Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour
October 2, 10, 17, 23, 24, 30, 31, 8:00-11 pm, $27
301 E Broadway
Alton, IL 62002
Discover the history and hauntings of "one of the most haunted small towns in America" with our award-winning walking tours of Alton's mysterious downtown. Haunted history walking tour is approximately 3 hours long and travels throughout the old downtown area of Alton, visiting many reportedly haunted sites and going into some locations (depending on availability). Each tour is led by a trained guide and is based on the book Haunted Alton by Troy Taylor.
Holiday Fears Market at Old Bakery Beer
October 3, 11:30 AM-4 PM
Old Bakery Beer Company
400 Landmarks Blvd
Alton, IL 62002
The Old Bakery Beer company will host their inaugural Holiday Fears Market on Sunday, October 3rd. Join them for a spooky afternoon! Old Bakery will be releasing a Spooky Scary Stout- bourbon barrel aged imperial stout with peanut butter and chocolate. There will be other delicious drink specials and beer flights to try! There will be activities for the kids as well!
Shop a variety of vendors all in one place:
Halloween Treats and Collectibles from Poputopia
Thrifted Costumes from Radcliff's Rad Thrifts
Handmade Leatherwork from Runemane Creations
Halloween-themed T-shirts from Once Design
All-Natural Art and Taxidermy from Kaylin Gauthier
Upcycled Geekery from Jabberwock Emporium
and more!
Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour
October 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30, 31, 7:00-10 pm, $27
301 E Broadway
Alton, IL 62002
Discover the history and hauntings of "one of the most haunted small towns in America" with our award-winning walking tours of Alton's mysterious downtown!
Our haunted history walking tour is approximately 3 hours long and travels throughout the old downtown area of Alton, visiting many reportedly haunted sites and going into some locations (depending on availability). Each tour is led by one of our trained guides and is based on the book Haunted Alton by Troy Taylor.
Spirit of Peoria: Full Day Cruise (St. Louis to Grafton)
October 5th, 8:30 AM- 5 PM, $160 per person inclusive, Child (4-15) $95 each, infant free
Enjoy a full day of fun relaxing on the Illinois and Mississippi rivers. Your trip includes: all-inclusive ticket pricing, all-you-can-eat meals, professional storytelling, unlimited complimentary drinks, historic information, wildlife sightings, indoor comforts, outdoor relaxation, live entertainment, ragtime piano, round-trip transportation, tax and gratuity. Cruising time: St. Louis to Grafton 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information or to reserve your ticket, call the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau at 618-465-6676.
David Bromberg at Wildey Theatre
October 5, 7:30PM
Wildey Theatre
252 N. Main St.
Edwardsville, IL 62025
David Bromberg has played and toured nearly everywhere. He can lead a raucous big band or hold an audience silent with his solo acoustic blues. Bromberg's sensitive and versatile approach to guitar-playing has earned him a coveted position as the first call, hired gun guitarist for recording sessions, ultimately playing on hundreds of records by artists including Bob Dylan (New Morning, Self Portrait, Dylan), Link Wray, The Eagles, Ringo Starr, Willie Nelson and Carly Simon. Based in the folk and blues idioms, Bromberg's range of material has continually expanded with each new album to encompass bluegrass, ragtime, country and ethnic music. This is a concert for the true music aficionados.
Sightseeing Cruise on the Spirit of Peoria
October 6, 9 AM-11 AM, Cost per person: Adult, $27.50, Senior, 25.30, Child, 15.40, Group, 20.00
Scenic Sightseeing Cruises: Enjoy the scenic beauty from the Mississippi River on a morning or afternoon sightseeing cruise. Cruising time: 90 minutes.
**All Cruises Depart from The Loading Dock in Grafton, IL**
Advance reservations are required for group tickets. Please contact Katie Bennett at kbennett@riversandroutes.com or (800) 258-6645 to reserve your tickets
Lunch Cruise on the Spirit of Peoria
October 6, 12-2:30 PM
Lunch Cruises: Bring your appetite aboard for this scenic cruise featuring a full lunch served aboard the boat. Cruising time: 2 hours. Cost: Public, 49.50, Group, 45.00
**All Cruises Depart from The Loading Dock in Grafton, IL**
Advance reservations are required for group tickets. Please contact Katie Bennett at kbennett@riversandroutes.com or (800) 258-6645 to reserve your tickets
Knee- High Naturalist
October 6, 10 AM, $7/ child non- member, $6/ child members
The Nature Institute
2213 South Levis Lane
Godfrey, IL 62035
Gear up for an adventure! This one-hour program is perfect for children ages 3 to 5 and will include outdoor and sensory activities and a short group hike.
2021 Schedule
November 1st: Birds
October 6th: Reptiles
November 3rd: Amphibians
December 1st: Mammals
Sightseeing Cruise on the Spirit of Peoria
October 6, 1:30- 3:30 PM, Cost per person: Adult, $27.50, Senior, 25.30, Child, 15.40, Group, 20.00
Scenic Sightseeing Cruises: Enjoy the scenic beauty from the Mississippi River on a morning or afternoon sightseeing cruise. Cruising time: 90 minutes.
**All Cruises Depart from The Loading Dock in Grafton, IL**
Advance reservations are required for group tickets. Please contact Katie Bennett at kbennett@riversandroutes.com or (800) 258-6645 to reserve your tickets
Murder Mystery Cruise on the Spirit of Peoria
October 6, 6:30-9 PM
Murder Mystery Dinner Cruise: The cast of the Alton Little Theater will give clues in this interactive Murder Mystery while you enjoy the full-service buffet dinner. Cruising time: 2 hours. Cost: Public, 60.50, Group, 55.00
**All Cruises Depart from The Loading Dock in Grafton, IL**
Advance reservations are required for group tickets. Please contact Katie Bennett at kbennett@riversandroutes.com or (800) 258-6645 to reserve your tickets
Mississippi Masters Golf Tournament
October 8
Lockhaven Golf Club & Banquet Facility
10872 Lawrence Keller Drive
Godfrey, IL 62035
Swing by Lockhaven Golf Club for the Mississippi Masters Golf Tournament this October! The Grafton Chamber of Commerce will once again be kicking off springtime and Masters week with the return of the popular tournament.
Murder Mystery Dinner Theater at Pere Marquette Lodge
October 8, 6:30 PM
Pere Marquette Lodge Restaurant
13653 Lodge Blvd
Grafton, IL 62037
Join us for our Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, where you can be the star of the show…or you can just send back and laugh out loud! Tickets to this one of a kind event are $50 and include the show, dinner, taxes, and gratuity. Dinner includes fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, our vegetable of the day, hot buttered rolls, dessert, coffee, tea, and water. Additional beverages can be purchased at the Restaurant Service Window.
For tickets, call 618-786-2331, extension 338.
Freaky Friday Tour at McPike Mansion
October 8, 7 PM
McPike Mansion
2018 Alby Street
Alton, IL 62002
Learn the history of the McPike Mansion and take a look at the documented photos of the mansion and paranormal activity. Then, take a tour of the surrounding grounds and the crypt. Talking with the spirits with Dowsing rods and join us for a dark session in the cellar with our experienced medium. Tour lasts approximately 90 minutes. All proceeds go toward the restoration of the mansion. There will be something special planned for each tour. For more information, contact Sharyn at (618) 830-2179.
An Evening with Lizzie Borden
October 8, 7-10:00 PM, $46
Best Western Premier Hotel
3559 College Ave
Alton, IL 62002
Lizzie Borden took an ax and gave her mother 40 whacks, And when she saw what she had done, she gave her father 41… Or did she? Troy Taylor maintains that she never swung the ax — and he’s willing to offer the evidence to prove it! Join Troy and Lisa from American Hauntings at the haunted Mineral Springs Hotel for another night of the “An Evening with…” series of events! This eerie night will include a catered dinner from the Best Western Premier in Alton and it will be served in the Crystal Dining Room at the 1914 Mineral Springs Hotel. After dinner, author Troy Taylor will be presenting “One August Morning,” the true story of the Borden murders in Massachusetts and offering an in-depth look at the events that have since become one of the most famous crimes in American history.
Night at the Mineral Springs Hotel
October 8, 8:00-1 AM, $48
301 E Broadway
Alton, IL 62002
Think you're brave? Test your courage with American Hauntings as you explore and search for spirits in the infamous Mineral Springs Hotel. Explore the most haunted places in the former hotel.
Pumpkin Festival at Broom Orchard
October 9, 9:00 AM-6:00 PM
Broom Orchard
12803 Broom Rd.
Carlinville, IL 62626
Broom Orchard, one of the largest fruit orchards in the area, brings out crowds for its annual Pumpkin Festival. Enjoy top-quality picking with a fun family atmosphere.
Pumpkin Festival guests will experience a petting zoo, zig and zag through a corn maze, listen to live music, try delicious food, and of course… enjoy all things pumpkin!
Glenfest 2021
October 9
Miner Park
194 S Main St
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
Head to Miner Park in Glen Carbon for the return of Glenfest 2021! Food vendors and fireworks will be featured at the event this fall!
“Best of” Grafton Oyster Bar Festival
October 9, 10
Grafton Oyster Bar
215 W. Water St
Grafton, IL 62037
618-786-3000
Grafton Oyster Bar’s best dishes! Taste these and more with their annual “Beat of Fest”! Enjoy food and drink specials while you listen to live music on their unique floating restaurant!
Edwardsville Book Festival
October 9, 9 AM – 3 PM
The Edwardsville Book festival is back for its 3rd year! Experience a day of fun with local authors and booksellers. Shop through a craft market. Guests will also enjoy musical entertainment, food and drink.
Underground Railroad Shuttle Tour
October 9, 10-12 PM
Alton Visitor Center
200 Piasa St
Alton, IL 62002
Learn about local, Underground Railroad sites on a shuttle tour with J.E. Robinson Tours and the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau. The two-hour guided shuttle tours will stop at some of the sites that were part of the Underground Railroad system including Rocky Fork Church, Enos Apartments and more.
Alton’s riverfront location along the Mighty Mississippi played a vital role in helping slaves make connections to the freedom of the northern U.S. Buried beneath the streets of Alton and Godfrey, remnants of this period in history still exist.For more information, please contact the Great Rivers and Routes Visitors Bureau at (800) 258-6645.
Yanda Cabin Day
October 9, 10 AM-3 PM
Glen Carbon Heritage Museum
148 S. Main St
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
Glen Carbon Heritage museum will be hosting a free event at the Yanda Log Cabin in Glen Carbon! Learn about trades such as blacksmithing, sewing, and rope making! Walk through the cabin and learn from knowledgeable volunteers!
Local Kiwanis will be providing food! Hear live violin and dulcimer music as well!
Jim Meyer Memorial Art Show
October 9, 11:00-5:00
Wood River Downtown District
Ferguson Ave
Wood River, IL
View original artworks of Jim Meyer and other regional artists at the 1st annual Jim Meyer Memorial Art Show. The art show will include family-friendly activities such as, scavenger hunt, color contest, food vendors, and entertainment.
The Art Show will be located in the back-parking lot of the Wood River Downtown District
Underground Railroad Shuttle Tour
October 9, 1-3 PM
Alton Visitor Center
200 Piasa St
Alton, IL 62002
Learn about local, Underground Railroad sites on a shuttle tour with J.E. Robinson Tours and the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau. The two-hour guided shuttle tours will stop at some of the sites that were part of the Underground Railroad system including Rocky Fork Church, Enos Apartments and more.Alton’s riverfront location along the Mighty Mississippi played a vital role in helping slaves make connections to the freedom of the northern U.S. Buried beneath the streets of Alton and Godfrey, remnants of this period in history still exist.For more information, please contact the Great Rivers and Routes Visitors Bureau at (800) 258-6645.
95th Anniversary Celebration of The Mexican Honorary Commission
October 9, 2-11:00 PM
1801 Spruce Street
Granite City, IL 62040
Head out to Granite City's historic Lincoln Place neighborhood for an evening of dancing, drinking, and eating! This celebration will honor the 95th anniversary of The Mexican Honorary Commission in Granite City.
Discovery Nature Club at The Nature Institute
October 9, 3-5:00 PM, $10/child non-members, $9/ child members
The Nature Institute
2213 South Levis Lane
Godfrey, IL 62035
This program is designed for 1st-5th graders. It will take place once a month on Thursdays with a different topic each session.
Eating with Entities Alton Haunted Odyssey Tour
October 9th, 6-10:30 PM, $60
223 Market St
Alton, IL 62002
Alton's first ghost tour took place in 1992, when local psychic Antoinette and Marlene Lewis teamed up to provide thrills and chills for area ghost hunters.
Tours begin at My Just Desserts, 31 E. Broadway in Alton, IL. The historic Ryder Building dates to 1845, when it was built on top of an existing building. The building served as a courthouse in the 1800s and saw cases tried by Abraham Lincoln. The evening begins in the second flood meeting room, where EMFs are active and orbs are abundant.
All tours include a three-hour trolley jaunt to some Alton's most sinister haunts...
-Stop by the Grand Theater! Recently undergoing renovations so you know there will be a lot of activity to uncover.
-Next stop is the former Piasa Masonic Temple, most recently the home of Spirits Lounge and former home of Antoinette's Haunted History Tours. This building, which dates to 1844, is filled with secrecy and intrigue.
-Our last stop is the enigmatic McPike Mansion. Sitting vacant, aside from its ghostly inhabitants, this historic dwelling is the epitome of a haunted house. Join in a dark room session in the vaulted wine cellar- where many elemental spirits reside.
Ghost hunters are encouraged to bring cameras and ghost hunting equipment.
Dinner tours include a sumptuous meal prepared by My Just Desserts: Autumn Salad, Chicken Tettrazini, homemade roll and choice of Pumpkin Pecan Pie or Toll House Brownie.
To make a reservation, visit AltonHauntedTours.com or call (618) 462-3861.
Chills and Thrills Tour at McPike Mansion
October 9, 7 PM
McPike Mansion
2018 Alby Street
Alton, IL 62002
Learn the history of the McPike Mansion and take a look at the documented photos of the mansion and paranormal activity. Then, take a tour of the surrounding grounds and the crypt. Talking with the spirits with Dowsing rods and join us for a dark session in the cellar with our experienced medium. Tour lasts approximately 90 minutes. All proceeds go toward the restoration of the mansion. There will be something special planned for each tour. For more information, contact Sharyn at (618) 830-2179.
Heartsfield at Wildey Theatre
October 9, 7:30-10 PM
Wildey Theatre
252 N. Main St.
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Heartsfield has toured the United States in each decade since the 1970s, having performed over 5,000 shows for millions of fans. Having released 12 albums, sold millions of records, and helped pioneer the Americana-based Southern Rock/ Country Rock music for which they are known, their shows are full of fun, up-tempo, footstompin' music that gets the crowd involved, signing and dancing away! Expect a night of hot pickin', strong vocals, rich harmonies, driving rhythms, great songs, triple lead guitar work from their catalog of hits!
The Witching Hour Alton Haunted Odyssey Tour
October 9th, 10:30- 2:00 AM, $45
223 Market St
Alton, IL 62002
Alton's first ghost tour took place in 1992, when local psychic Antoinette and Marlene Lewis teamed up to provide thrills and chills for area ghost hunters. Tours begin at My Just Desserts,31 E. Broadway in Alton, IL. The historic Ryder Building dates to 1845, when it was built on top of an existing building. The building served as a courthouse in the 1800s and saw cases tried by Abraham Lincoln. The evening begins in the second flood meeting room, where EMFs are active and orbs are abundant. All tours include a three-hour trolley jaunt to some Alton's most sinister haunts...
-Stop by the Grand Theater! Recently undergoing renovations so you know there will be a lot of activity to uncover.
-Next stop is the former Piasa Masonic Temple, most recently the home of Spirits Lounge and former home of Antoinette's Haunted History Tours. This building, which dates to 1844, is filled with secrecy and intrigue.
-Our last stop is the enigmatic McPike Mansion. Sitting vacant, aside from its ghostly inhabitants, this historic dwelling is the epitome of a haunted house. Join in a dark room session in the vaulted wine cellar- where many elemental spirits reside.
Ghost hunters are encouraged to bring cameras and ghost hunting equipment. To make a reservation, visit AltonHauntedTours.com or call (618) 462-3861.
Walking Tour & Investigation of the Mineral Springs Hotel
October 10, 1:00-4 PM, $30 per person
It’s Raining Zen
301 E. Broadway
Alton, IL 62002
Come experience the Haunted Mineral Springs Hotel with the caretaker of the 107-year old historic building!Zen is bringing back the historic walking tours of the incredible Mysterious Mineral Springs Hotel for 2021! The tour is a combination of a historic walking tour and a paranormal investigation. All the necessary investigation gear will be provided. Minimum of 5 guests are required for the tour.For larger groups, contact 618-717-0546 to coordinate for a private event on a day of your choosing!
Black Cat Crossing at McPike Mansion
October 15, 7 PM
McPike Mansion
2018 Alby Street
Alton, IL 62002
Learn the history of the McPike Mansion and take a look at the documented photos of the mansion and paranormal activity. Then, take a tour of the surrounding grounds and the crypt. Talking with the spirits with Dowsing rods and join us for a dark session in the cellar with our experienced medium. Tour lasts approximately 90 minutes. All proceeds go toward the restoration of the mansion. There will be something special planned for each tour. For more information, contact Sharyn at (618) 830-2179.
The Mersey Beatles at Wildey Theatre
October 15, 16, 17 8:00 PM
Wildey Theatre
252 N. Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Don't miss this all-new show as The Mersey Beatles performs all 20 USA No. 1 hits, plus many more fab favorites! Experience their natural Liverpool accents, wit, and charm. With no rehearsed scripts, their crowd banter truly captures the original spirit of The Beatles. These talented musicians appear with beautifully designed costumes and replica guitars from all eras. The Mersey Beatles! The world's most authentic and only Liverpool-born Beatles tribute band was the resident band for over a decade at the world-famous Cavern Club, where The Beatles got their start.
Audubon Center at Riverlands
October 16, 10 AM- 2 PM
The Audubon Center at Riverlands
301 Riverlands Way
West Alton, IL 63386
Celebrate the Audubon Center 10th anniversary! To celebrate there will be kayaking, bird walks, a scavenger hunt, and more!
The Piasa Free Trappers Rendezvous
October 16, 17 10:00 AM- 4:30 PM
Banks of the Illinois River
Hardin, IL
The Piasa Free Trappers Rendezvous will take place on the banks of the Illinois River in Hardin. See pre-1840 history come to life as folks join in period dress and provide demonstrations including archery, tomahawk and knife throwing and more. Visit traders eager to sell items representative of the period.
Touch a Truck
October 16, 10 AM- 2 PM
Edwardsville Township Community Park
6368 Center Grove Rd
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Join Edwardsville Township for a free community event! Explore and learn about various vehicles and how they serve our community!
Witches Night Out 2021
October 16, 4-9 PM
Miner Park
194 S Main St
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
Come one, come all to Witches Night Out! Magic is brewing for this 2nd annual in person fundraising event! Listen live as Johnny Rock- Itt & the Double Wide Symphony bring music to Miner Park! $20 early bird tickets on sale now through 8/31!
Gabbing with Ghosts at McPike Mansion
October 16, 7 PM
McPike Mansion
2018 Alby Street
Alton, IL 62002
Learn the history of the McPike Mansion and take a look at the documented photos of the mansion and paranormal activity. Then, take a tour of the surrounding grounds and the crypt. Talking with the spirits with Dowsing rods and join us for a dark session in the cellar with our experienced medium. Tour lasts approximately 90 minutes. All proceeds go toward the restoration of the mansion. There will be something special planned for each tour. For more information, contact Sharyn at (618) 830-2179.
Evening of American Ax Murders
October 16, 7 PM, $46
301 E Broadway
Alton, IL 62002
Join Troy Taylor for an eerie evening to learn about the nation's bloodiest murder sprees. This event includes a catered dinner and a presentation of "American Ax Murders".
Leclaire Parkfest 2021
October 17, 12- 5 PM
Leclaire Park
900 Hale Ave
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Celebrate the history of the Leclaire National Historic District with this fall festival! The event will feature live music, arts and craft booths, games, trolley tours, and more! Food booths and a wine and beer garden will also be available.
Walking Tour & Investigation of the Mineral Springs Hotel
October 17, 1:00-4 PM, $30 per person
It’s Raining Zen
301 E. Broadway
Alton, IL 62002
Come experience the Haunted Mineral Springs Hotel with the caretaker of the 107-year old historic building!Zen is bringing back the historic walking tours of the incredible Mysterious Mineral Springs Hotel for 2021! The tour is a combination of a historic walking tour and a paranormal investigation. All the necessary investigation gear will be provided. Minimum of 5 guests are required for the tour.
For larger groups, contact 618-717-0546 to coordinate for a private event on a day of your choosing!
A Tribute to Bud Summers
October 17, 3:00-6 PM
Alton Amphitheater
1 Riverfront Dr
Alton, IL 62002
Upper Alton Association and Scott Credit Union present A Tribute to Bud Summers at the Alton Amphitheater. This is a free concert. Food and drink vendors will be available.
Nature Babies at The Nature Institute
October 20, 10:00 AM, $7/ child nonmembers, $6/ child members
The Nature Institute
2213 South Levis Lane
Godfrey, IL 62035
This 45-minute program is geared towards parents and children ages 12 weeks to 2 years. The program includes outdoor and sensory activities along with a short group hike.
October 20th: Reptiles
Wine Pairing Dinner- Haunted
October 20, 6:30 PM
Pere Marquette Lodge Restaurant
13653 Lodge Blvd
Grafton, IL 62037
Join us in the Lodge Restaurant for a gourmet dinner party like no other! 4 courses and unlimited wine! Yes, you read that right!
This month we are getting spoooooky with food creatively inspired by Halloween.
Moonlight Hike at The Nature Institute
October 21, 8:30 PM, $5/ person nonmembers, free for members
The Nature Institute
2213 South Levis Lane
Godfrey, IL 62035
Hike under a full moon with Nature Institute staff! Hikes will be moderately strenuous and about 2 miles.
Ghoul Tour at McPike Mansion
October 22, 7 PM
McPike Mansion
2018 Alby Street
Alton, IL 62002
Learn the history of the McPike Mansion and take a look at the documented photos of the mansion and paranormal activity. Then, take a tour of the surrounding grounds and the crypt. Talking with the spirits with Dowsing rods and join us for a dark session in the cellar with our experienced medium. Tour lasts approximately 90 minutes. All proceeds go toward the restoration of the mansion. There will be something special planned for each tour. For more information, contact Sharyn at (618) 830-2179.
Red Plaid Shirt at Alton Little Theater
October 22, 23 7:30 PM
Alton Little Theater
2450 North Henry Street
Alton, IL 62002
A new "Silver" Theater Comedy produce by, acting with and directed by Alton Little Theater's Season Directors. Two couples discover the innovative ways to cope with retirement and each other.
Paranormal Investigation & Ghost Hunt at Pere Marquette Lodge
October 22, 8:00 PM
Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center
13653 Lodge Blvd
Grafton, IL 62037
The St. Louis Paranormal Research Society will be presenting an overnight paranormal investigation at the haunted Pere Marquette Lodge.
WHAT TO EXPECT?
First, you will take a guided tour around the Lodge and learn the history and paranormal claims associated with the 1940’s building and the surrounding areas. You will then take a short walk (weather permitting) to our historic 1800’s cemetery that sits between the Lodge and the campgrounds. After your haunted history lesson and walking tour, the investigation begins! St. Louis Paranormal Research Society will have hunting devices available for you to borrow or feel free to bring your own.
COST/INCLUDED:
This add-on package is $65 per couple ($32.50 per person) and includes a $20 Restaurant Voucher to be used for dinner the night of the event or for breakfast in the morning.
Telescope Nights at The Nature Institute
October 22, 7:30- 9:30 PM, $5/ person nonmembers, free for members
The Nature Institute
2213 South Levis Lane
Godfrey, IL 62035
Bring your own telescope or use the Nature Institutes to view the night sky after a full moon!
Underground Railroad Shuttle Tour
October 23, 1-3 PM
Alton Visitor Center
200 Piasa St
Alton, IL 62002
Learn about local, Underground Railroad sites on a shuttle tour with J.E. Robinson Tours and the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau. The two-hour guided shuttle tours will stop at some of the sites that were part of the Underground Railroad system including Rocky Fork Church, Enos Apartments and more.Alton’s riverfront location along the Mighty Mississippi played a vital role in helping slaves make connections to the freedom of the northern U.S. Buried beneath the streets of Alton and Godfrey, remnants of this period in history still exist.For more information, please contact the Great Rivers and Routes Visitors Bureau at (800) 258-6645.
Grafton Witches on the Water
October 23, 4 PM-12 AM
Mason Hollow Park
Grafton, IL 62037
Grab your broomstick and head to Grafton for the annual Witches on the Water event! The evening includes specials on brews and potions at area bars, magical entertainment, costume prizes and more. Bring your whole coven for a fantastic time!
Registration will be on-site only, $10 per witch.
Line up for the event:
4-7 p.m. Registration, Mason Hollow Park
4-8 p.m. Broom & Shoe Judging, Grafton Harbor
4:30-8 p.m. Photobooth & Bonfire, The Bloody Bucket
5-9 p.m. Card Reader, Mason Hollow Park
8:15-9 p.m. Fire Performer & Music, Mason Hollow Park
9 p.m. Costume Judging, Mason Hollow Park
Friday Night Tour at McPike Mansion
October 23, 7 PM
McPike Mansion
2018 Alby Street
Alton, IL 62002
Learn the history of the McPike Mansion and take a look at the documented photos of the mansion and paranormal activity. Then, take a tour of the surrounding grounds and the crypt. Talking with the spirits with Dowsing rods and join us for a dark session in the cellar with our experienced medium. Tour lasts approximately 90 minutes. All proceeds go toward the restoration of the mansion. There will be something special planned for each tour. For more information, contact Sharyn at (618) 830-2179.
Mr. BlueSky (Tribute to E.L.O) at Wildey Theatre
October 23, 8:00 PM
Wildey Theatre
252 N. Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Mr. Blue Sky creates all the majestic splendor that is the music of Electric Light Orchestra.
With a focus on the band's hits from the '70s, '80s and latest records, and mixing in selective deep cut, Mr. Blue Sky produces the ultimate ELO experience with quality musicianship mixed in with special effects and lighting.
Owl Fest
October 24, 12-5 PM
TreeHouse Wildlife Center
23956 Green Acres Rd
Dow, IL 62022
Owl Fest is a free to attend and family friendly. The hospital, flight enclosure, and rehab buildings will be open to the public. Our Education Animal Ambassadors will be available to meet and greet. The public will have a behind the scenes look at our facilities all while enjoying educational speakers, local environmental organizations, crafts, food, live music, raffle, vendors, kid friendly activities, and our famous teddy bear clinic. Accessible parking and shuttle service will be available. All ages are welcome, as there will be something for everyone to enjoy!
Walking Tour & Investigation of the Mineral Springs Hotel
October 24, 1:00-4 PM, $30 per person
It’s Raining Zen
301 E. Broadway
Alton, IL 62002
Come experience the Haunted Mineral Springs Hotel with the caretaker of the 107-year old historic building!Zen is bringing back the historic walking tours of the incredible Mysterious Mineral Springs Hotel for 2021! The tour is a combination of a historic walking tour and a paranormal investigation. All the necessary investigation gear will be provided. Minimum of 5 guests are required for the tour.
For larger groups, contact 618-717-0546 to coordinate for a private event on a day of your choosing!
Jeep or Treat Mini Scavenger Hunt/Trick or Treat
October 24, 2:00-7 PM
E. Ferguson Ave
Wood River, IL
Open road Scavenger brings an exciting Halloween event to Wood River! Jeepers will compete in a mini scavenger hunt that ends in a Jeep or Treat in downtown Wood River. Each ticket will come with a bag of candy to hand out during the trunk or treat. Door prizes and trophies also available.
Mini Scavenger Hunt from 2 pm – 4 pm
Jeep Convoy/Parade from 4 pm – 4:45 pm
Trunk or Treat from 5 pm – 7 pm
Downtown Trick or Treat
October 27, 6:00-8 PM
Ferguson Ave
Wood River, IL
Head to downtown Wood River for the 3rd annual Downtown Trick or Treat event! Businesses on Ferguson Avenue will open their doors at 6 PM to pass out candy. The event runs from Rustic Roots to the Behavioral Health Alternatives across from the library.
Field Guides at The Nature Institute
October 28, 4:00- 6:00 PM, $10/ child nonmembers, $9/ child for members
The Nature Institute
2213 South Levis Lane
Godfrey, IL 62035
This program is designed for 6th-12th graders. It will take place once a month on Thursdays with a different topic each session.
Outdoor Edventure Days at The Nature Institute
October 29, 9:00 AM- 3:00 PM, $50/ child non-members, $45/ child for members
The Nature Institute
2213 South Levis Lane
Godfrey, IL 62035
This program is for ages 6-12 and is a single day camp for students when schools are closed. Morning snack is included!
Ghost Bustin’ Tour at McPike Mansion
October 29, 7 PM
McPike Mansion
2018 Alby Street
Alton, IL 62002
Learn the history of the McPike Mansion and take a look at the documented photos of the mansion and paranormal activity. Then, take a tour of the surrounding grounds and the crypt. Talking with the spirits with Dowsing rods and join us for a dark session in the cellar with our experienced medium. Tour lasts approximately 90 minutes. All proceeds go toward the restoration of the mansion. There will be something special planned for each tour. For more information, contact Sharyn at (618) 830-2179.
Grafton Riverside Flea Market
October 30, 31 19 AM -5 PM
The Loading Dock
401 Front St.
Grafton, IL 62037
The Loading Dock is host to one of the region's largest flea markets. Guaranteed treasure-hunting fun through a wide selection of antiques, crafts, collectibles, and more.
The Riverside Flea Market is held the fourth Saturday and Sunday of the month, April through October, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wood River Halloween Parade
October 30 10:30 AM
Wood River, IL
Get in the Halloween spirit with the Wood River Halloween Parade!
Alton Halloween Parade 2021
October 30 7:30- 10 PM
Alton, IL 62002
Ghost and goblins beware, the "Most Haunted Small Town in America" will be out in full force at the annual Halloween Parade. See Alton's scariest costumes and comical characters with over 40 participants including floats, bands and parade flair! For more information, call (618) 614-3632
PARADE ROUTE
The parade will begin at the corner of Washington Avenue and Broadway and continue on Broadway to Piasa Street. The parade will then turn right onto Piasa to 9th Street.
Halloween walking Tour & Investigation of the Mineral Springs Hotel
October 31, 1:00-4 PM, $30 per person
It’s Raining Zen
301 E. Broadway
Alton, IL 62002
Come experience the Haunted Mineral Springs Hotel with the caretaker of the 107-year old historic building!Zen is bringing back the historic walking tours of the incredible Mysterious Mineral Springs Hotel for 2021! The tour is a combination of a historic walking tour and a paranormal investigation. All the necessary investigation gear will be provided. Minimum of 5 guests are required for the tour.
For larger groups, contact 618-717-0546 to coordinate for a private event on a day of your choosing!
Red Plaid Shirt at Alton Little Theater
October 31 2:00 PM
Alton Little Theater
2450 North Henry Street
Alton, IL 62002
A new "Silver" Theater Comedy produce by, acting with and directed by Alton Little Theater's Season Directors. Two couples discover the innovative ways to cope with retirement and each other.
November
Knee- High Naturalist at The Nature Institute
November 3, 10 AM, $7/ child nonmembers, $6/ child for members
The Nature Institute
2213 South Levis Lane
Godfrey, IL 62035
Gear up for an adventure! This one-hour program is perfect for children ages 3 to 5 and will include outdoor and sensory activities and a short group hike.
Discovery Nature Club at The Nature Institute
November 4, 3-5 PM, $10/ child nonmembers, $6/ child for members
The Nature Institute
2213 South Levis Lane
Godfrey, IL 62035
This program is designed for 1st-5th graders. It will take place once a month on Thursdays with a different topic each session.
First Fridays
November 5, 5-9 PM
Jacoby Arts Center
627 E. Broadway
Alton, IL 62002
Alton Main Street and Jacoby Arts Center are teaming up to bring a late-night art and shopping experience to Downtown Alton. This event will span 13 locations across the Downtown Alton district. Attend a First Friday each month from September through December 2021.Downtown businesses will be offering a variety of discounts, refreshments and giveaways. Pick up your passport from Jacoby Arts Center and receive a stamp at each participating location to receive a $10 gift certificate to any participating business. Passports can be picked up beginning on Friday, September 3rd. Free parking is available in the lot next to Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway, and a free shuttle bus will be provided from 5:00-9:00 p.m., running a continuous loop between all participating locations.
Underground Railroad Shuttle Tour
November 6, 10:00 AM- 12:00 PM
Alton Visitor Center
200 Piasa Street
Alton, IL 62002
Learn about local, Underground Railroad sites on a shuttle tour with J.E. Robinson Tours and the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau. The two-hour guided shuttle tours will stop at some of the sites that were part of the Underground Railroad system including Rocky Fork Church, Enos Apartments and more.Alton’s riverfront location along the Mighty Mississippi played a vital role in helping slaves make connections to the freedom of the northern U.S. Buried beneath the streets of Alton and Godfrey, remnants of this period in history still exist.For more information, please contact the Great Rivers and Routes Visitors Bureau at (800) 258-6645
Underground Railroad Shuttle Tour
November 6, 1:00 PM- 3:00 PM
Alton Visitor Center
200 Piasa Street
Alton, IL 62002
Learn about local, Underground Railroad sites on a shuttle tour with J.E. Robinson Tours and the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau. The two-hour guided shuttle tours will stop at some of the sites that were part of the Underground Railroad system including Rocky Fork Church, Enos Apartments and more.Alton’s riverfront location along the Mighty Mississippi played a vital role in helping slaves make connections to the freedom of the northern U.S. Buried beneath the streets of Alton and Godfrey, remnants of this period in history still exist.For more information, please contact the Great Rivers and Routes Visitors Bureau at (800) 258-6645
Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour
November 6, 7, 13, 14, 7-10 PM, $27
301 E. Broadway
Alton, IL 62002
Discover the history and hauntings of "one of the most haunted small towns in America" with our award-winning walking tours of Alton's mysterious downtown! Our haunted history walking tour is approximately 3 hours long and travels throughout the old downtown area of Alton, visiting many reportedly haunted sites and going into some locations (depending on availability). Each tour is led by one of our trained guides and is based on the book Haunted Alton by Troy Taylor.
Night at the Mineral Springs Hotel
November 6, 8:00 PM -1 AM, $48 per person
It’s Raining Zen
301 E. Broadway
Alton, IL 62002
Think you're brave? Test your courage with American Hauntings as you explore and search for spirits in the infamous Mineral Springs Hotel. Explore the most haunted places in the former hotel.
Late Night Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour
November 7, 8-11 PM, $27
301 E. Broadway
Alton, IL 62002
Discover the history and hauntings of "one of the most haunted small towns in America" with our award-winning walking tours of Alton's mysterious downtown! Our haunted history walking tour is approximately 3 hours long and travels throughout the old downtown area of Alton, visiting many reportedly haunted sites and going into some locations (depending on availability).
Perfect Strangers: Tribute to Deep Purple/ Rainbow
November 12, 8:00-10:00 PM
Wildey Theatre
252 N. Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
The audience will be in awe of the powerful performance by world-renowned musicians as they perform classic rock hits from the popular bands Deep Purple and Rainbow. Perfect Strangers features vocalist Terry Luttrell (original REO Speedwagon and Star Castle vocalist), Grammy nominated recording artist and lead guitarist Duke Jackson (Herman Ze German and Strikeforce), Dave Rader on bass, keyboardist Larry Loyet and drummer Kent Miller. Dance to incredible hits like "Highway Star," "Smoke on the Water," and "Since You Been Gone."
Annual Tiger Band Art & Craft Fair
November 13, 9:00 AM-4:00 PM
6161 Center Grove Rd
Edwardsville, IL 62025
The Tiger Band Art & Craft Fair is an annual arts and craft fair with handcrafted items from over 200 vendors sponsored by the Edwardsville Band Boosters. All proceeds from this show benefit the Edwardsville High School band program. Concessions will serve breakfast and lunch. Shoppers can also pick up sweet treats at the bake sale. There will be an ATM on site. Strollers are not permitted. The hours of operation are Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm.
Underground Railroad Shuttle Tour
November 13, 10:00 AM- 12:00 PM
Alton Visitor Center
200 Piasa Street
Alton, IL 62002
Learn about local, Underground Railroad sites on a shuttle tour with J.E. Robinson Tours and the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau. The two-hour guided shuttle tours will stop at some of the sites that were part of the Underground Railroad system including Rocky Fork Church, Enos Apartments and more.Alton’s riverfront location along the Mighty Mississippi played a vital role in helping slaves make connections to the freedom of the northern U.S. Buried beneath the streets of Alton and Godfrey, remnants of this period in history still exist.For more information, please contact the Great Rivers and Routes Visitors Bureau at (800) 258-6645
Underground Railroad Shuttle Tour
November 13, 1:00 PM- 3:00 PM
Alton Visitor Center
200 Piasa Street
Alton, IL 62002
Learn about local, Underground Railroad sites on a shuttle tour with J.E. Robinson Tours and the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau. The two-hour guided shuttle tours will stop at some of the sites that were part of the Underground Railroad system including Rocky Fork Church, Enos Apartments and more.Alton’s riverfront location along the Mighty Mississippi played a vital role in helping slaves make connections to the freedom of the northern U.S. Buried beneath the streets of Alton and Godfrey, remnants of this period in history still exist.For more information, please contact the Great Rivers and Routes Visitors Bureau at (800) 258-6645
Hotel California- The Original Eagles Tribute
November 13, 3 & 8 PM
Wildey Theatre
252 N. Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Back by popular demand, this is the Hotel California that has entertained audiences at the Wildey for 5 years. Since 1986, Hotel California has recreated the legendary sound of The Eagles, thrilling audiences worldwide and sharing bills with rock's legends. Why is Hotel California special? Incredible vocals, intensely accurate instrumentals, soaring harmonies, and top-flight performances -- these are the band's hallmarks and foundation on which their reputation has been built. Hotel California's show is a masterful celebration of The Eagles' music. One of the most game-changing song catalogs in rock n' roll is performed to perfection before your eyes and ears. If you love The Eagles, then welcome to Hotel California!
Evening with Edgar Allen Poe
November 13, 7-10 PM, $46
Mineral Springs Hotel
301 E. Broadway
Alton, IL 62002
Join author Troy Taylor for another night of “An Evening with…” series of events! This eerie evening will include a catered dinner, served in a private ballroom at the hotel. After dinner, author Troy Taylor will be presenting “The Haunted Life of Edgar Allan Poe,” a look at the mysterious and macabre writer, his tragic life, unexplained death, and lingering hauntings. Delve into the strange and bizarre world of Edgar Allan Poe, from his early life to his tragic marriage, his insane grief, his dramatically failed career, his links to an unsolved murder, and the mystery of what happened to the writer in the days before his unsolved death. Why did Poe disappear and then show up a few days later in an incoherent state, wearing another man’s clothes and carrying a stranger’s walking stick? Where did he go when he vanished and who was the mysterious “Reynolds” that Poe whispered about in his dying breath? Does he haunt the mysterious graveyard where his body is buried? Who is the stranger who appears at Poe’s grave each year on the anniversary of his birth, leaving roses and cryptic messages behind?
Wine Festival
November 14, 12-4:00 PM
Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center
13653 Lodge Blvd.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-2331
Participants will have the opportunity to sample dozens of wines from around the world and are challenged to find their favorite at this giant wine tasting event. As a festival-goer, you will receive a Pere Marquette Lodge wine glass along with tasting rights to all of the featured wines displayed throughout the Lodge. You will also have access to enjoy our all-day appetizers, our Mary Michelle Winery, check out unique and local vendors, and listen to live music. Tickets are $25 per person and include a souvenir wine glass, appetizers, live music, and seven wine tasting tickets. Additional wine tasting tickets are 2 for $1 and can be purchased at the Front Desk.
Walking Tour & Investigation of the Mineral Springs Hotel
November 14, 1-4 PM, $30
It’s Raining Zen
301 E. Broadway
Alton, IL 62002
Come experience the Haunted Mineral Springs Hotel with the caretaker of the 107-year old historic building!Zen is bringing back the historic walking tours of the incredible Mysterious Mineral Springs Hotel for 2021! Dave will share the complete history of the building, as well as how the community and regional haunted history contribute to the haunts of Mineral Springs. From the sub-basement slaughterhouse to all the most active areas in the building, including the swimming pools, Pearl's room, the Jasmine Lady staircase, and the areas which are inaccessible to most paranormal groups (like the hauntings which occur in the former hotel bar, now the home of Mississippi Hippie) this walking tour covers everything you ever wanted to know about the Mineral Springs Hotel.All the necessary investigation gear will be provided.
Nature Babies at The Nature Institute
November 17, 10:00 AM, $7/ child non-members, $6/ child members
The Nature Institute
2213 South Levis Lane
Godfrey, IL 62035
This 45-minute program is geared towards parents and children ages 12 weeks to 2 years. The program includes outdoor and sensory activities along with a short group hike.
Field Guides at The Nature Institute
November 18, 4-6 PM, $10/ child non-members, $9/ child members
The Nature Institute
2213 South Levis Lane
Godfrey, IL 62035
This program is designed for 6th-12th graders. It will take place once a month on Thursdays with a different topic each session. November 18- Forest Health Survey
An Evening with John Waite- Unplugged at Wildey Theatre
November 19, 8:00
Wildey Theatre
252 N. Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Join us at the Wildey Theatre for an intimate night with legendary singer/songwriter and his band. John Waite's career includes international chart-topping hits such as "Missing You", "Change", "Every Step Of The Way" and more. Besides his solo career, John also enjoyed success as a member of The Baby’s and Bad English. For more information, call (618) 307-1750.
Comedy Hypnosis Dinner Show
November 19, 6 PM
Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center
13653 Lodge Blvd.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-2331
Back by popular demand, is the king of Comedy Hypnosis, Dr. Jon Taylor!
You’re getting very, very sleepy…. NOT AT THIS SHOW! Dr. Jon Taylor, a certified Hypnotist, and Hypnotherapist has a great passion for people and making them laugh! His philosophy is simple: “Laughter is the world’s greatest medicine!” Dr. Jon’s Comedy Hypnosis Show provides high energy, upscale entertainment, and a full hour of laugh out loud moments! Dr. Jon makes people laugh without compromising their dignity. This show is clean and tailored so feel free to bring the entire family along! And don’t worry, Dr. Jon only selects willing audience participants and volunteers. Tickets are $50 a person and include our famous fried chicken dinner buffet, the show, taxes and gratuity! Please let us know if your group is purchasing tickets separately so we can make sure you are seated together. Call Arielle at 618-786-2331, ext. 338. to book!
Doors open for seating at 6:00 pm. Dinner from 6:30 pm- 7:30 pm. The show starts at 7:30 pm.
Evening of Hell Hath No Fury
November 20, 7:00 PM, $46
Mineral Springs Hotel
301 E Broadway
Alton, IL 62002
Join Troy and Lisa from American Hauntings for another night of our “An Evening with…” series of events! This eerie evening will include a catered dinner, served in a private ballroom at the hotel. After dinner, author Troy Taylor will be presenting “Hell Hath No Fury,” a collection of female murderers, serial killers, and sinister spirits that linger.
Moonlight Hike at The Nature Institute
November 20, 7:30 PM, $5/ non-members, free for members
The Nature Institute
2213 South Levis Lane
Godfrey, IL 62035
Hike under a full moon with Nature Institute staff! Hikes will be moderately strenuous and about 2 miles.
Telescope Nights at The Nature Institute
November 20, 7:30- 9:30 PM, $5/ non-members, free for members
The Nature Institute
2213 South Levis Lane
Godfrey, IL 62035
Bring your own telescope or use the Nature Institutes to view the night sky after a full moon!
Outdoor Edventure Days at The Nature Institute
November 2, 9:00 AM- 3:00 PM, $50/ child non-members, $45/ child for members
The Nature Institute
2213 South Levis Lane
Godfrey, IL 62035
This program is for ages 6-12 and is a single day camp for students when schools are closed. Morning snack is included! November 24- Bird Bonanza
Thanksgiving Feast at Pere Marquette Lodge
November 25, 11 AM- 5 PM
Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center
13653 Lodge Blvd.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-2331
Come out and let us do the cooking (and the cleanup) as you and your family enjoy our Thanksgiving Feast! We’ve got all of the Turkey Day traditions plus SO much more! You’re bound to go home with full bellies and great memories! Featuring carving stations, traditional & unique selections of side dishes, salads, and desserts, and of course, our bananas foster station!
Christmas Candlelight Tours
November 26, 27, 28, 6-9 PM, $10 Adult, $5 child (6-12 years), children five years and under free.
1820 Colonel Benjamin Stephenson House
409 S. Buchanan St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Experience an 1820s Christmas during this candlelight event. Historically garbed docents discuss the rich history of the house as guests take a self-guided tour through the festively adorned rooms. Enjoy a cup of hot wassail by the fire, a sweet treat in the kitchen, a game of Whist, caroling around the pianoforte, or join the dancing in the dining room as Stephenson House ushers in the holiday season.
Christmas Lighting in Grafton
November 26, 6 PM
The Grove Memorial Park
Corner of Market & Main St.
Grafton, IL 62037
Start your holiday season with the lighting of Grafton's Christmas Tree. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand. Hot chocolate and treats will be ready for you to enjoy. Stop in at the Loading Dock's ice rink for some skating or ride the sky tour and enjoy the holiday lights and atmosphere.
Downtown Wood River Christmas Tree Lighting
November 26, 8 PM
Bring in the Christmas spirit with the Wood River Christmas Tree Lighting. Christmas carolers will bring Christmas cheer and even Santa might be near!
The Ozark Mountain Daredevils at Wildey Theatre
November 26, 27, 8:00-11 PM
Wildey Theatre
252 N. Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
The intimate Wildey Theatre welcomes the Ozark Mountain Daredevils for two nights of their greatest hits including “If You Wanna Get To Heaven,” “Jackie Blue,” “Chicken Train,” “Standing On The Rock” and countless others. The Daredevils are known for putting on an entertaining night of down-home musical excellence that has delighted their fans, both old and new, for almost 50 years.
Downtown Wood River Christmas Season Kickoff- Ferguson Avenue
November 27, 5:00-10:00 PM
Ferguson Avenue
Wood River, IL
Kickoff the holiday season in Downtown Wood River. The morning will start off with the Wood River Police Department 5K followed by the Downtown Wood River Christmas season kickoff. Small business Saturday will also be taking place so shops will be open as well! Santa will be available for pictures!
Walking Tour & Investigation of the Mineral Springs Hotel
November 28, 1-4 PM
It’s Raining Zen
301 E. Broadway
Alton, IL 62002
Come experience the Haunted Mineral Springs Hotel with the caretaker of the 107-year old historic building!
Zen is bringing back the historic walking tours of the incredible Mysterious Mineral Springs Hotel for 2021! The tour is a combination of a historic walking tour and a paranormal investigation. Dave will share the complete history of the building, as well as how the community and regional haunted history contribute to the haunts of Mineral Springs. From the sub-basement slaughterhouse to all the most active areas in the building, including the swimming pools, Pearl's room, the Jasmine Lady staircase, and the areas which are inaccessible to most paranormal groups (like the hauntings which occur in the former hotel bar, now the home of Mississippi Hippie) this walking tour covers everything you ever wanted to know about the Mineral Springs Hotel.All the necessary investigation gear will be provided.