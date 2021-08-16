A Christian school in Godfrey was awarded a grant from Western Governors University.
American Christian Academy obtained a grant for Teacher Appreciation Week from Dr. Terrance Hopson for $1,000. This grant is awarded every year to schools with an outstanding teacher who works to make this a better world through education. Principal Susan Wright nominated Pastor Alan Crockett for the Teacher Appreciation Grant in recognition of how he teaches Jesus’ love.
“Pastor Alan Crockett is like our own Mr. Rogers,” Wright said, “He has been in children's ministry for more than 40 years, teaching children about the love of Jesus with humor and puppets.”
Crockett provides the chapel service every morning at the academy, along with teaching theater and Bible study classes. The academy provides a Biblical education in math, language arts, science, history, geography, art, music, fitness, and computer skills in kindergarten through eighth grade with limited openings and a small number of students per classroom. The Christian instructors create a loving, supportive family atmosphere with guaranteed student success, no matter what the challenges.
“All students are taught with love and prayer to reach their God-given potential to excel in their talents, because God created everyone with a wonderful eternal plan for their lives,” Wright said.
The school is located in the north wing of Godfrey Congregational Church, 6104 Godfrey Road. For more information, contact Wright at (618) 433-1055 or susanwright@americanca.net.