Granite City Community Unit School District #9 Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann announced school start times and Meet the Teacher Nights for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
SCHOOL START TIMES
BUILDING
START TIME
END TIME
Pre-K (Prather)AM Session
9:15AM
11:45AM
Pre-K (Prather)PM Session
1:00PM
3:30PM
KG (Prather)
9:05AM
3:20PM
1-2 (Maryville & Wilson)
8:50AM
3:05PM
3-4 (Frohardt & Mitchell)
8:00AM
2:15PM
5-6 (Grigsby)
9:15AM
3:30PM
7-8 (Coolidge)
7:45AM
2:00PM
9-12 (High School)
8:30AM
2:45PM
ESSC Center (Lake)
8:00AM
1:30PM
MEET THE TEACHER NIGHTS
Prather Kindergarten and PreK
Parents will be notified through a letter in the mail informing them of their orientation time, teacher assignment and Kindergarten bus number.
Maryville and Wilson - 1st & 2nd Grade
Date: Wednesday, August 18
Time: 5-6 p.m.
Frohardt and Mitchell - 3th & 4th Grade
Date: Wednesday, August 18
Time: 6-7 p.m.
Grigsby Intermediate School - 5th & 6th Grade
Date: Tuesday, August 17
Time: 5-6 p.m. (5th); 6-7 p.m. (6th)
Coolidge Junior High - 7th & 8th Grade
Date: Monday, August 16 (7th)
Time: 5-7 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, August 17 (8th)
Time: 5-7 p.m.
Granite City High School - 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th Grade
Freshman/New Student Orientation
Date: Monday, August 16
Time: 6:30-9 p.m.
Lake Educational Support Services Center (ESSC)
Date: Tuesday, August 17
Time: 6-7 p.m.
NOTE: Please be advised that orientation, meet the teachers and back to school procedures are contingent upon state guidelines and are subject to change.
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.