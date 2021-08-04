granite city school district.jpg

Granite City Community Unit School District #9 Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann announced school start times and Meet the Teacher Nights for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

SCHOOL START TIMES

BUILDING

START TIME

END TIME

Pre-K (Prather)AM Session

9:15AM

11:45AM

Pre-K (Prather)PM Session

1:00PM

3:30PM

KG     (Prather)

9:05AM

3:20PM

1-2     (Maryville & Wilson)

8:50AM

3:05PM

3-4     (Frohardt & Mitchell)

8:00AM

2:15PM

5-6     (Grigsby)

9:15AM

3:30PM

7-8     (Coolidge)

7:45AM

2:00PM

9-12   (High School)

8:30AM

2:45PM

ESSC Center  (Lake)

8:00AM

1:30PM

MEET THE TEACHER NIGHTS

Prather Kindergarten and PreK

Parents will be notified through a letter in the mail informing them of their orientation time, teacher assignment and Kindergarten bus number.

Maryville and Wilson - 1st & 2nd Grade

Date: Wednesday, August 18

Time: 5-6 p.m.

Frohardt and Mitchell - 3th & 4th Grade

Date: Wednesday, August 18

Time: 6-7 p.m.

Grigsby Intermediate School - 5th & 6th Grade

Date: Tuesday, August 17

Time: 5-6 p.m. (5th); 6-7 p.m. (6th)

Coolidge Junior High - 7th & 8th Grade

Date: Monday, August 16 (7th)

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, August 17 (8th)

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Granite City High School - 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th Grade

Freshman/New Student Orientation

Date: Monday, August 16

Time: 6:30-9 p.m.

Lake Educational Support Services Center (ESSC)

Date: Tuesday, August 17

Time: 6-7 p.m.

NOTE: Please be advised that orientation, meet the teachers and back to school procedures are contingent upon state guidelines and are subject to change.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

