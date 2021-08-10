Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced a Special Meeting of the Board of Education on Tuesday, August 10, at 6 p.m. at the James J. Greenwald Administration Building at 3200 Maryville Road in Granite City, Ill.
The purpose of the meeting includes:
1. Public Comment
2. Approval of July 27, 2021 minutes
3. Consent Agenda
4. Retirement/Resignations; Request to Extend Leaves of Absence; Employment of 2021-22 Certified and Classified Substitutes, Rescind Employment of 2021-22 CJHS Science Teacher; Employment of 2021-22 CJHS Science Teacher, 2021-22 GCHS Extracurricular resignations; 2021-22 GCHS Extracurriculars; 2021-22 Employment of CJHS Library Aide; 2021-22 Employment of CJHS Cafeteria Aide; Approval of Volunteers for 2021-22 school year; Policies.
5. Craft Contracts
6. Approval of Evening Academy Assignments
7. Approval of the Shield Program
8. RMT Roofing & Waterproofing Consultants - Grigsby Roof
9. TRANE HVAC - Coolidge & Grigsby
10. Environmental Consultants, LLC - Annual Asbestos Service
11. Executive Session
12. Approval of Executive Session Meeting Minutes of July 27, 2021
This is an open meeting with a limited number of 15 guests in attendance, and will also be streamed live on the GCSD9 Facebook page: facebook.com/GCSD9.net. Per Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker Executive Order Number 18, masks are required in the Board Room.
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.