Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced a Special Meeting of the Board of Education on Tuesday, August 10, at 6 p.m. at the James J. Greenwald Administration Building at 3200 Maryville Road in Granite City, Ill.

The purpose of the meeting includes:

1. Public Comment

2. Approval of July 27, 2021 minutes

3. Consent Agenda

4. Retirement/Resignations; Request to Extend Leaves of Absence; Employment of 2021-22 Certified and Classified Substitutes, Rescind Employment of 2021-22 CJHS Science Teacher; Employment of 2021-22 CJHS Science Teacher, 2021-22 GCHS Extracurricular resignations; 2021-22 GCHS Extracurriculars; 2021-22 Employment of CJHS Library Aide; 2021-22 Employment of CJHS Cafeteria Aide; Approval of Volunteers for 2021-22 school year; Policies.

5. Craft Contracts

6. Approval of Evening Academy Assignments

7. Approval of the Shield Program

8. RMT Roofing & Waterproofing Consultants - Grigsby Roof

9. TRANE HVAC - Coolidge & Grigsby

10. Environmental Consultants, LLC - Annual Asbestos Service

11. Executive Session

12. Approval of Executive Session Meeting Minutes of July 27, 2021

This is an open meeting with a limited number of 15 guests in attendance, and will also be streamed live on the GCSD9 Facebook page: facebook.com/GCSD9.net. Per Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker Executive Order Number 18, masks are required in the Board Room.

