GRAFTON – The congregation of Grafton Full Gospel Church has voted and accepted the Rev. John Laslie to serve as its new pastor.
The Rev. Samuel Williams retired recently after 13 years of service to the church as pastor. He and his wife, Vicki, will work in ministry at their new location.
Laslie has served as associate pastor since 2009. “I am excited to be asked to become pastor of the church that I have been affiliated with for so many years," Laslie said. He served as youth pastor at the church from 2006-2012 as well as on the church Board until 2020. “We plan to make a few changes to some programs within the ministry of the church. It is important to have something to offer to all age groups.”
The church is supported by a full ministry team of five, which will include two associate pastors. Elected to serve as an associate pastor is the Rev. Jack Weller, who recently started his 20th year as a volunteer teacher for First Fruits MBTC in Jerseyville. His wife, the Rev. JoAnn Weller is church secretary/treasurer and has offered her services with First Fruits for the last 12 years. Laslie and Mr. and Mrs. Weller are ordained ministers with the Association of International Gospel Assemblies (AIGA), with whom the church is affiliated.
The Rev. Susan Wright is licensed with AIGA. She is administrator of American Christian Academy in Godfrey.
Also elected to fill the office of associate pastor is Jacob Bearce, who is the newest member of the ministry team. He will also teach the youth Sunday school class as well as serve as youth pastor.
Music holds a very important part in the ministry of the church. Directed by music minister Wendy Coleson. The seven-member praise and worship team is made up of musicians and vocalists for congregational and special music. Several people within the congregation enjoy performing special music in each service as well. Participation from the congregation is encouraged.
Sunday services begin with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship service at 10:45 a.m. and evening service at 6 p.m. Midweek services include adult Bible study, youth service and children's church at 6 p.m. each Wednesday.
"Our services are recorded live on Facebook at Grafton Full Gospel Church - Illinois,” Laslie noted. "I would like to personally invite anyone in the community who is looking for a church to give us a try. Everyone is welcome to come worship with us and learn from God's Word.”
For more information, call the church at (618) 786-3474. Please leave a message for someone to return your call. Laslie can be reached at (618) 780-0562. The church is located at 15065 Elm Street, Grafton, Ill., 62037 - approximately 4 miles either direction from Illinois State Highway 109 and Grafton city limits on Illinois State Highway 3.
“Our motto is 'The end of your search for a friendly church.” Laslie concluded.