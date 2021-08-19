To improve Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) coverage, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, sponsored a measure that qualifies hourly workers at public schools, universities, and community colleges for 12 weeks of unpaid leave under the FMLA.
“The federal FMLA provides that workers can take leave to care for a new baby, serious illness, or care for a family member, after a year of employment. However, public school teachers and staff only qualify for this leave after about a year and a half of working, due to the calendar year for schools,” said Stuart, “This extension allows these workers to take their leave after a year, just like any other full-time employee.”
Stuart sponsored House Bill 12, which extends FMLA coverage to employees at public schools, universities and community colleges for those who work at least 12 months and have worked 1,000 hours in the last year. This measure passed the House and Senate with bipartisan support, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the bill into law on Aug. 10.
“Increasing access to FMLA will give local families the ability to take time off to care for themselves or their families,” continued Stuart. “Our teachers and staff should not have to use all of their sick leave or vacation time when they have a new baby or serious illness that requires them to take time off from work.”