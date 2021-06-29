Organizers have set up a GoFundMe for the family of Jasmine Streator, 26, who died after a June 25 car crash.
"Jasmine was a student at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, where she majored in social work," the GoFundMe reads. "Majoring in social work gave her the passion for advocating for marginalized groups of the Black and Hispanic communities. She was a dedicated and hardworking student who always strived to do her best. She also pushed her peers to keep going and always wanted to see others succeed. Jasmine was a force who inspired others around her."
Streator leaves behind her daughter, Lei'Lani Reynolds.
"In memory of her mother, these funds will be going directly to Lei'Lani's father, Dominic Reynolds, to fulfill her future educational endeavors," the GoFundMe reads.